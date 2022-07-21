Garena Free Fire OB35 Update Announced: Explore More With Super Med, Safe Zones, More News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Garena Free Fire Max is one of the most popular games in India. The battle royale game is all set to get even better with the Garena Free Fire OB35 update. Like every other update, the new OB35 brings several rich features that enhance the gaming experience. Here's all you need to know about the Garena Free Fire OB35 update.

Garena Free Fire OB35 Update Features: What's New

The Free Fire OB35 update brings many new upgrades for gamers in terms of UI with better looks, mode selection, and even daily missions. Characters like Miguel, Andrew, Hayato, Joseph, Nikita, and Antonio have a better balance that further boosts the overall gaming experience. What's more, a new Super Med is available for both battle royale and clash squad modes.

Plus, the clash squad map balance and scoreboard have received improvement, and War Chest changes and safe zone adjustment have been brought out in Battle Royale mode. Garena has also made weapon adjustments with the Free Fire OB35 update. Other updates include a replay highlight feature, new interactive character voices, options to choose favorite characters, craftland improvements, and more.

Garena Free Fire OB35 Update Size

Before we see how to download the new Garena Free Fire OB35 update, let's take a look at the size and requirements to get the update. The size of the new update for Android and iOS is between 400 to 600 MB. So make sure you have sufficient space on your smartphone.

How To Download And Install Garena Free Fire OB35?

The new Garena Free Fire OB35 update brings several new and exciting updates. Here are the steps to download the Free Fire OB35 update on your Android and iPhone devices:

Step 1: Firstly, open Google Play or App Store, depending on the phone you have

Step 2: Next, search for Garena Free Fire Max, which is the game available in India right now

Step 3: You'll automatically find the latest update available for download on your phone

Step 4: Make sure the app is from Garena, who is the publisher of the battle royale game

Step 5: The Free Fire OB35 update will automatically download and install on your phone

That said, the new update might still take time to load on your machine even after downloading it. The Garena Free Fire OB35 update should be available to everyone now in India. In case it doesn't load, restart your phone so that the installation completes.

