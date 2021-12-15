ENGLISH

    Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For December 15: Get Punishers Weapon Loot Crate, More

    Garena Free Fire redeem codes for December 15 are available now bringing with it a fresh dose of rewards and upgrades. The Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today bring in benefits like 10x creator box, punisher's weapon loot crate, and more. Here's everything you need to know about the Garena Free Fire redeem codes and the steps to claim them.

     
    Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For December 15 Available Now

    Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes Explained

    Before exploring today's FF rewards codes, let's take a look at what the Garena Free Fire redeem codes mean. Garena offers several in-game rewards and upgrades that can be bought at the store. Additionally, the in-game events and tournaments offer these rewards and benefits after completing sessions.

    At the same time, one can also get several rewards and upgrades using the Free Fire redeem codes. This is easy and cost-free, without having you spend any Free Fire diamonds. Here, one simply needs to provide the redeem codes and get the rewards directly on the game's mailing section. Here are the Free Fire redeem codes for today:

    Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For Today

    MQJWNBVHYAQM: 1x Punishers Weapon Loot Crate
    96Y4CNBZGV35: 10x Creator Box
    Q4QU4GQGE5KD: 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate
    TFF9VNU6UD9J: 1x Diamond Royale Voucher
    FF11HHGCGK3B: Pumpkin Warrior (Bottom) and Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate
    FFACIDCAWJBZ: 2x Green Star Token, Brave Crystal, and Sky Crystal.
    DDFRTY1616POUYT: Free Pet
    FFGYBGFDAPQO: Free Fire Diamonds
    FFGTYUO16POKH: Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate
    BBHUQWPO1616UY: Diamond Royale Voucher
    MJTFAER8UOP16: 80,000 diamond codes
    SDAWR88YO16UB: free DJ Alok character
    NHKJU88TREQW: Titian mark gun skins
    MHOP8YTRZACD: Paloma Character
    BHPOU81616NHDF: Elite Pass and Free Top Up
    ADERT8BHKPOU: Outfit
    UU64YCDP92ZB: 1x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate
    FF11DAKX4WHV: Heartthrob (Male) (Head) and M60 - Gold Coated Weapon Loot Crate
    FF101TSNJX6E: Malice Joker (Surfboard) and 1x Imperial Rome Weapon Loot Crate
    PK95JK8QWK4X: 2x Pumpkin Flames Weapon Loot Crate
    CY7KG742AUU2: 10x Creator Box
    M68TZBSY29R4: 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate (Europe)
    FF101N59GPA5: Grenade - Pineapple Fizz and MP5 - Blood Red Weapon Loot Crate
    X99TK56XDJ4X: Black Rose Rocker Bundle, M14 Killspark Shinobi Gun Skin and 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers.
    TJ57OSSDN5AP: 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers
    W0JJAFV3TU5E: UMP Wilderness Hunter
    MJTFAER8UOP16: 80,000 diamond codes
    XUW3FNK7AV8N: x2 Custom Room Cards
    FF8MBDXPVCB1: Reward not known
    3IBBMSL7AK8G: Age of Gold bundle
    NHKJU88TREQW: Titian mark gun skins
    4ST1ZTBE2RP9: Street Boy Bundle
    B6IYCTNH4PV3: AUG Cyber Bounty Hunter

     

    How To Claim Free Fire Redeem Codes?

    As one can see, the Free Fire redeem codes consist of alphabets and numbers. One should be careful while entering the codes to claim them. Here are the steps to claim the Free Fire redeem codes:

    Step 1: Open the Free Fire redemption website or click on this link.

    Step 2: Next, log in to your Free Fire account using either Huawei, Facebook, Twitter, Apple, VK, or Google account. This should be the same as the one you log in to while playing Free Fire on your mobile.

    Step 3: Now, enter the Free Fire redeem code of your choice from the list.

    Step 4: That's it! The rewards will directly appear in the game's mailing section. You only need to claim it before it expires.

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 11:29 [IST]
