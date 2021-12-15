Just In
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For December 15: Get Punishers Weapon Loot Crate, More
Garena Free Fire redeem codes for December 15 are available now bringing with it a fresh dose of rewards and upgrades. The Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today bring in benefits like 10x creator box, punisher's weapon loot crate, and more. Here's everything you need to know about the Garena Free Fire redeem codes and the steps to claim them.
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes Explained
Before exploring today's FF rewards codes, let's take a look at what the Garena Free Fire redeem codes mean. Garena offers several in-game rewards and upgrades that can be bought at the store. Additionally, the in-game events and tournaments offer these rewards and benefits after completing sessions.
At the same time, one can also get several rewards and upgrades using the Free Fire redeem codes. This is easy and cost-free, without having you spend any Free Fire diamonds. Here, one simply needs to provide the redeem codes and get the rewards directly on the game's mailing section. Here are the Free Fire redeem codes for today:
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For Today
MQJWNBVHYAQM: 1x Punishers Weapon Loot Crate
96Y4CNBZGV35: 10x Creator Box
Q4QU4GQGE5KD: 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate
TFF9VNU6UD9J: 1x Diamond Royale Voucher
FF11HHGCGK3B: Pumpkin Warrior (Bottom) and Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate
FFACIDCAWJBZ: 2x Green Star Token, Brave Crystal, and Sky Crystal.
DDFRTY1616POUYT: Free Pet
FFGYBGFDAPQO: Free Fire Diamonds
FFGTYUO16POKH: Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate
BBHUQWPO1616UY: Diamond Royale Voucher
MJTFAER8UOP16: 80,000 diamond codes
SDAWR88YO16UB: free DJ Alok character
NHKJU88TREQW: Titian mark gun skins
MHOP8YTRZACD: Paloma Character
BHPOU81616NHDF: Elite Pass and Free Top Up
ADERT8BHKPOU: Outfit
UU64YCDP92ZB: 1x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate
FF11DAKX4WHV: Heartthrob (Male) (Head) and M60 - Gold Coated Weapon Loot Crate
FF101TSNJX6E: Malice Joker (Surfboard) and 1x Imperial Rome Weapon Loot Crate
PK95JK8QWK4X: 2x Pumpkin Flames Weapon Loot Crate
CY7KG742AUU2: 10x Creator Box
M68TZBSY29R4: 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate (Europe)
FF101N59GPA5: Grenade - Pineapple Fizz and MP5 - Blood Red Weapon Loot Crate
X99TK56XDJ4X: Black Rose Rocker Bundle, M14 Killspark Shinobi Gun Skin and 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers.
TJ57OSSDN5AP: 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers
W0JJAFV3TU5E: UMP Wilderness Hunter
MJTFAER8UOP16: 80,000 diamond codes
XUW3FNK7AV8N: x2 Custom Room Cards
FF8MBDXPVCB1: Reward not known
3IBBMSL7AK8G: Age of Gold bundle
NHKJU88TREQW: Titian mark gun skins
4ST1ZTBE2RP9: Street Boy Bundle
B6IYCTNH4PV3: AUG Cyber Bounty Hunter
How To Claim Free Fire Redeem Codes?
As one can see, the Free Fire redeem codes consist of alphabets and numbers. One should be careful while entering the codes to claim them. Here are the steps to claim the Free Fire redeem codes:
Step 1: Open the Free Fire redemption website or click on this link.
Step 2: Next, log in to your Free Fire account using either Huawei, Facebook, Twitter, Apple, VK, or Google account. This should be the same as the one you log in to while playing Free Fire on your mobile.
Step 3: Now, enter the Free Fire redeem code of your choice from the list.
Step 4: That's it! The rewards will directly appear in the game's mailing section. You only need to claim it before it expires.
