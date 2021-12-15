Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For December 15: Get Punishers Weapon Loot Crate, More News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for December 15 are available now bringing with it a fresh dose of rewards and upgrades. The Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today bring in benefits like 10x creator box, punisher's weapon loot crate, and more. Here's everything you need to know about the Garena Free Fire redeem codes and the steps to claim them.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes Explained

Before exploring today's FF rewards codes, let's take a look at what the Garena Free Fire redeem codes mean. Garena offers several in-game rewards and upgrades that can be bought at the store. Additionally, the in-game events and tournaments offer these rewards and benefits after completing sessions.

At the same time, one can also get several rewards and upgrades using the Free Fire redeem codes. This is easy and cost-free, without having you spend any Free Fire diamonds. Here, one simply needs to provide the redeem codes and get the rewards directly on the game's mailing section. Here are the Free Fire redeem codes for today:

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For Today

MQJWNBVHYAQM: 1x Punishers Weapon Loot Crate

96Y4CNBZGV35: 10x Creator Box

Q4QU4GQGE5KD: 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate

TFF9VNU6UD9J: 1x Diamond Royale Voucher

FF11HHGCGK3B: Pumpkin Warrior (Bottom) and Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate

FFACIDCAWJBZ: 2x Green Star Token, Brave Crystal, and Sky Crystal.

DDFRTY1616POUYT: Free Pet

FFGYBGFDAPQO: Free Fire Diamonds

FFGTYUO16POKH: Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate

BBHUQWPO1616UY: Diamond Royale Voucher

MJTFAER8UOP16: 80,000 diamond codes

SDAWR88YO16UB: free DJ Alok character

NHKJU88TREQW: Titian mark gun skins

MHOP8YTRZACD: Paloma Character

BHPOU81616NHDF: Elite Pass and Free Top Up

ADERT8BHKPOU: Outfit

UU64YCDP92ZB: 1x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate

FF11DAKX4WHV: Heartthrob (Male) (Head) and M60 - Gold Coated Weapon Loot Crate

FF101TSNJX6E: Malice Joker (Surfboard) and 1x Imperial Rome Weapon Loot Crate

PK95JK8QWK4X: 2x Pumpkin Flames Weapon Loot Crate

CY7KG742AUU2: 10x Creator Box

M68TZBSY29R4: 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate (Europe)

FF101N59GPA5: Grenade - Pineapple Fizz and MP5 - Blood Red Weapon Loot Crate

X99TK56XDJ4X: Black Rose Rocker Bundle, M14 Killspark Shinobi Gun Skin and 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers.

TJ57OSSDN5AP: 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers

W0JJAFV3TU5E: UMP Wilderness Hunter

XUW3FNK7AV8N: x2 Custom Room Cards

FF8MBDXPVCB1: Reward not known

3IBBMSL7AK8G: Age of Gold bundle

4ST1ZTBE2RP9: Street Boy Bundle

B6IYCTNH4PV3: AUG Cyber Bounty Hunter

How To Claim Free Fire Redeem Codes?

As one can see, the Free Fire redeem codes consist of alphabets and numbers. One should be careful while entering the codes to claim them. Here are the steps to claim the Free Fire redeem codes:

Step 1: Open the Free Fire redemption website or click on this link.

Step 2: Next, log in to your Free Fire account using either Huawei, Facebook, Twitter, Apple, VK, or Google account. This should be the same as the one you log in to while playing Free Fire on your mobile.

Step 3: Now, enter the Free Fire redeem code of your choice from the list.

Step 4: That's it! The rewards will directly appear in the game's mailing section. You only need to claim it before it expires.

