Goa minister addresses PUBG as "Demon In Every House"

PUBG Mobile has become very much famous among the gamers community and as well as non-gamers in Indian. The battle royale game has become sensational in mobile gaming. But the game has also been in the news for wrong reasons too. In a discussion about banning PUBG Mobile in India Goa IT minister, Rohan Khaunte called the game demonic.

"I am not aware of states banning PUBG but some law has to be made to ensure there is a restriction on it in Goa," he said. M Khaunte also added that Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar should take a call on such a ban.

"The country should not face a situation like the US and other countries where children are addicted to PUBG. We have to encash on good opportunities, else we will have liability... we will have dumb generation instead of the smart generation which we have today," Khaunte said at a gathering after laying the foundation stone for Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education.

Even PM Modi get to know about the popularity of PUBG Mobile in India and reacted to a mother's complain by saying "PUBG wala hai kya?". The slogans of "Jai PUBG" was also attacked may users on social media and become viral in India.

The government of Gujrat has also issued a new circular has asked the district authorities to ensure a ban on online mobile game PlayerUnknown'sBattlegrounds aka PUBG.

There are many other cases related to the game where players have also harmed themselves and committed suicide.

Opinion

I don't understand banning a game will improve the results of students, because there are plenty of other games which are there since soo many years and new games are keep coming in. How many games the government can ban. If the government will ban PUBG Mobile then there are plenty of other games which are there on iOS and Android platform.

The problem with the new generation is that they invest their major time with their smartphone. There should be an awareness to stop them from getting addicted to social media virtual games and inspire them to indulge in practical games and focus on their studies.

As a conclusion, I think banning any game or app of the smartphone is not a wise idea. Restricting someone of doing something makes them more obsessed about it. Moreover, there are many hacks from which they can access the game once again. U-Torrent was also banned in India a long back but people are still using it. Porn websites were also banned in India but people are still accessing them from the alternative proxy and some hacking methods. So in my views banning something is never going to improve anything in India.

