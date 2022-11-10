Google Stadia Refunds Start Today: Failed Cloud Gaming Platform Paying Back Gamers News oi -Alap Naik Desai

Google has begun the refund process for its Stadia service, which will officially halt operations early next year. The search giant had recently indicated it was retiring the cloud-hosted game streaming service. Google will start issuing refunds for all games and other content purchased through Stadia, but the process may take time, and there are some conditions. Let's look at the eligibility criteria to secure a refund for the foundational game streaming platform.

Google To Begin Refund Process For Stadia Subscribers

Google Stadia will officially shut down on January 18, 2023. However, Google confirmed it has begun the process of issuing refunds to the early adopters and subscribers of the cloud gaming service. The company will begin automatically refunding buyers for all purchases such as "games, add-on content, and subscription fees" attached to the Stadia service.

As part of the refund process, Google will even pay back the price gamers paid for acquiring Stadia hardware. This includes Stadia controllers. It is, however, important to note that hardware purchased through the Google store will be eligible for a refund. Hardware acquired through any physical store will not be eligible.

Simply put, gamers who had purchased any hardware from retail chains or brick-and-mortar stores to use with the Stadia service, won't get any refunds. Incidentally, Google has indicated that Stadia Pro subscriptions will not be refunded as well.

Google will issue refunds through the method of payment used to complete the initial transaction on Stadia. Hence, gamers must ensure their debit or credit cards, and the bank accounts synced with these gateways are functional.

If Google fails to issue a refund, the company will inform the Stadia customer via an email that's linked to the Google account which was used to gain access to Stadia services. The email will contain instructions to set up an alternate method of accepting the refund.

Google Promises To Process Refunds Before January 2023 Ends

Google has assured it is trying to get refunds out as quickly as possible, and added, "the majority of refunds to be processed by January 18th, 2023". This means Stadia customers may have to wait a few weeks for their refund. Google has offered detailed FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions) to answer common queries and doubts.

It is indeed concerning to see Google shutter Stadia, a service that was considered revolutionary three years ago. Stadia was indeed a foundational game streaming platform. It is surprising to see the demise of a service that was backed by Google's resources and funding. Services like NVIDIA GeForce Now and Microsoft's Xbox Cloud Gaming platforms are, however, gaining subscribers.

Google had previously indicated that Stadia failed to garner traction. However, the company kept denying the rumors about the service's premature death. Phil Harrison, Vice President and General Manager of Stadia, eventually acknowledged Google will shutter Stadia in January 2023.

