Google Stadia To Get Nine New Games; Here Is The List

Stadia has been one of the prominent cloud gaming platforms by Google, set to take on Microsoft xCloud, GeForce Now, and more. Google recently confirmed that it is no longer interested in developing games in-house. Though this might have come as a shock for some, there is finally some good news for those looking forward to new games on Stadia.

Stadia has now confirmed that it will add nine new games over the course of three months. These are some of the best games available on the PC platform, which are likely to enrich your cloud gaming experience. Here are the nine new games coming to the Stadia library in early 2021.

Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Ultimate Edition (February 23, 2021)

Shantae: Risky's Revenge - Director's Cut (February 23, 2021)

It came from space and ate our brains (March 2, 2021)

FIFA 21 (March 17, 2021)

Kaze and the Wild Masks (March 26, 2021)

Judgment (April 23, 2021)

Killer Queen Black (Coming Soon)

Street Power Football (Coming Soon)

Hellpoint (Coming Soon)

Stadia has also released short trailers of these games, to give an idea about the graphics and actual gameplay. Unfortunately, you won't be able to play any of these games in India via Stadia, as the service is yet to go live in the country.

More Games Are Coming To Stadia In 2021

Not just these 9 games, Stadia has also confirmed games like Far Cry 6, Riders Republic, and Hello Engineer will be made available for Stadia gamers in the later part of 2021.

Modern AAA titles like Cyberpunk 2077, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Destiny 2, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and Outcasters are already available on Stadia for both regular and Stadia Pro subscribers. If you haven't joined Stadia, you can check out the Stadia Pro platform for free for a month, and it's $9.99 a month from the second month.

