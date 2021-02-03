Play CyberPunk 2077 On Apple MacBook Air With NVIDIA GeForce Now News oi-Vivek

Apple makes some of the best laptops in the market, but the MacBooks are never recommended for gaming, even if it comes with a dedicated graphics card. There are multiple reasons for that, for starters, the number of games available for macOS is limited, and MacBooks are much more expensive than a typical gaming laptop.

However, you can now play AAA games even on the entry-level Apple MacBook Air. Thanks to NVIDIA, you can now play your favorite games on your MacBook Air or the MacBook Pro using NVIDIA GeForce Now. The service works even on the new MacBook Air powered by the Apple Silicon M1 processor.

What Is NVIDIA GeForce Now?

Just like Google Stadia, NVIDIA GeForce Now is a cloud gaming platform, which can be accessed on smartphones, laptops, smart TVs with a high-speed low-latency internet connection. If you have a MacBook with Google Chrome installed in it, you can play your favorite game with real-time ray-tracing, given you have subscribed to NVIDIA GeForce Now.

NVIDIA GeForce Now is a little different from the Google Stadia. Unlike Stadia, if you bought a game from a third-party game store, it can be accessed for free (without downloading the actual game) using NVIDIA GeForce Now. Although, this feature is limited to select titles.

If you are in India, then you won't be able to access NVIDIA GeForce Now, as the service is not yet launched in the country. In available markets, users can play games like Cyberpunk 2077 even on an entry-level laptop with basic hardware.

NVIDIA GeForce Now Requirements

Internet is the main requirement to experience NVIDIA GeForce Now. If you want to play games at 720p resolution, then you need to have at least 15Mbps speed, and playing at 1080p resolution requires at least 25Mbps internet speed. It is also advised to use a LAN cable or 5GHz WiFi for a stable gaming experience.

