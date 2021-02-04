Is Google’s Ambitious Gaming Service Stadia Dead? News oi-Vivek

Google is known for initiating several new ambitious projects every year. Some of them gain traction and become some of the best products that the company offers, while some just disappear in the limbo of uncertainty, as they fail to gain traction.

Google recently announced that it is shutting down Stadia games and entertainment business. So, what does this means to the end-user? Is this the end of Google's short run in the gaming business?

No, It's Not

Google is just shutting down Stadia Games and Entertainment, and not the whole product. The company will continue to offer Stadia as a platform to play games on various products like smartphones, smart TVs, tablets, and laptops.

Stadia G&E was part of Google Stadia led by Jade Raymond, who is known for developing games like Assassin's Creed. The goal of the Stadia G&E was to develop in-house AAA titles. And with the exit of Raymond, the company is completely scrapping the G&E team, where, it will affect over 150 employees.

The company has confirmed that the people from the G&E team will be assigned to other roles, and they won't lose their jobs. If you are a Stadia or Stadia Pro subscriber, then you can continue to play games like Cyberpunk 2077 or any other Stadia title without any issue.

Phil Harrison, Vice President, and GM, Google Stadia has confirmed that decisions like this will the company to build a long-term, sustainable business. This means we can't expect any in-house games from Google, at least any time soon.

When Will Stadia Launch In India?

Google has not given any update regarding the launch of Stadia in India. As it requires a stable high-end speed internet connection, we don't think the service will launch in our country anytime soon. Not just Stadia, services like NVIDIA GeForce Now are also not available in India.

