Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Price Slashed In India Ahead Of Launch

Gaming enthusiasts across the world are now looking forward to the release of the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition. As the studio has already confirmed that the remastered title will be available on all major gaming platforms, you should be able to play this game on almost any device, including your Android or iOS smartphone.

As we speculated earlier, the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition is expected to cost less than the latest modern titles, and Steam has now discounted the outgoing games. According to the Steam India listing, the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy will retail for Rs. 978, where, you will get three classic games for the price of one.

Do note that, for Rs. 978, you will be able to get the three classics, which include Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto Vice City, and the Grand Theft Auto San Andreas. If you buy these games separately on steam, you have to spend Rs. 2,087, while the bundle is available with over 50 percent discount.

Deal You Shouldn't Miss

If you are a GTA series fan, then you should buy the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy as soon as possible. Rockstar Games has already confirmed that it will be removing these titles from the game stores, and this is literally your last chance to own these gems, at least in an official way.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy: The Definitive Edition Pricing

According to an online listing by base.com, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy: The Definitive Edition is expected to cost similar to the regular games, where they either cost 54.85 Euros for Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One editions. Similarly, PS4 and Xbox Series S|X users have to spend 64.85 Euros.

The price of the PC version is expected to be a bit less than the console variant. Given, there is a price difference for the two different generations of consoles, we expected that the PS5 or the Xbox Series X version might have a few more features when compared to the PS4 and the Xbox One version.

