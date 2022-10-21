GTA Franchise Turns 25 Today: GTA 6 Announcement Expected News oi -Vivek

Ever since GTA 6's developmental footage leaked, Rockstar Studio has been busy removing all the resources related to the game from online platforms. According to the latest reports, the very first official trailer/teaser of GTA 6 might drop on October 21st (today). This could be to commemorate a special milestone for the popular franchise.

As per speculations, we are just a few hours away from the launch of GTA 6's official trailer. While the studio hasn't said anything about the same, there is one solid reason to showcase the GTA 6 to the world on October 21st.

Remember First Ever GTA Video Game? It's Already 25 Years Old

Rockstar Games released the very first iteration of GTA 6 on October 21st, 1997. As of today, that game is exactly 25 years old, and there could be a no better opportunity to showcase the future iteration of the game to the world, who have been waiting for the next GTA installment for the last few years.

While GTA 6 is expected to drop as a console exclusive just like GTA: V and GTA: IV, the original Grand Theft Auto launched in 1997 as a PC-exclusive game. Hence, the very first trailer of GTA 6 could be actual footage from a console like PS5 or even the Xbox Series X.

It's not just us who are speculating this, a lot of video game enthusiasts on Twitter are convinced that Rockstar Games will give us a glimpse of GTA 6 to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the GTA franchise, which is one of the most successful video game series in the world.

GTA 6 Official Launch

Just like the previous installments of the game, GTA 6 is likely to support PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and the Xbox Series X. The game is expected to launch by the end of 2023, and we can expect the studio to release the PC version of GTA 6 by 2025.

Regarding pricing, the Xbox One and the PS4 version of the GTA 6 are expected to be cheaper than the Xbox Series S|X and the PS5 version. Considering the pricing strategy of Rockstar Games, the GTA 6 could cost around Rs. 5,000 for the console edition.

