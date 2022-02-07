Rockstar’s Next Crime Adventure To Be GTA 6, Here’s What We Know News oi-Megha Rawat

Grand Theft Auto V, Rockstar's latest installment in the GTA series, was released in 2013. Rumors have been circulating for quite some time that a new Grand Theft Auto game is in development.

When Will Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) Arrive?

This is consistent with earlier leaks and speculations suggesting that GTA 6 is in development. The game will replace the long-running GTA V, but we don't expect it to happen anytime soon. The release of GTA 6 is expected in 2024 or 2025.

Rockstar acknowledged the anticipation in a GTA V sequel and affirmed ongoing work in a recent article that also highlighted new upgrades for GTA V on the Xbox Series X|S and PS5. However, there is currently no trailer or estimated release date for GTA 6. Rockstar, on the other hand, has pledged to provide more details as soon as possible.

Many people have been inquiring about a new Grand Theft Auto game. With each subsequent project, the game's development was guided by a single goal: to significantly improve on what had previously been given. The next edition in the Grand Theft Auto franchise is already in the works.

Where The Next GTA Will Take Place?

It's no surprise that Rockstar is working on a new Grand Theft Auto game, and with the announcement, the studio has finally put an end to rumors, although the studio hasn't revealed anything about the future game. According to some rumors, the game has been in production since 2020, with a release date set for the following few years.

Rockstar hasn't given us a name for the game yet, but we assume it will be called GTA 6 (or GTA VI) because that's the pattern the studio has been following for years. There's also no word on where the next GTA will take place, however, rumors say that the company may return to Miami for GTA 6.

According to predictions, the new Vice City map will be more dynamically evolving, with new DLCs adding additional events to the game and potentially more locations to explore.

