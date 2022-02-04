Just In
GTA VI Development Confirmed By Rockstar Studio: GTA: V Successor Is In Works
GTA or grand theft auto is one of the most successful video game franchises in the world. The franchise owner -- Rockstar games has now confirmed that the studio is indeed working on the successor to the GTA: V, which is likely to be called GTA: VI.
Rockstar Games has now officially confirmed that the GTA: VI is currently under development which will be the new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series. Do note that, the last game in the series -- the GTA: V was launched back in 2013, and the studio is likely to release GTA: VI in 2023.
Rockstar Games Official Statement
Many of you have been asking about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series. With every new project, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we've previously delivered. We're pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the series is underway.
We look forward to sharing more as soon as we are ready, so please stay tuned to the Rockstar Newswire for official details. On behalf of our entire team, we thank you all for your support and cannot wait to step into the future with you!
As of now, there are no details on when the GTA: VI would go live. However, given GTA: V will celebrate its 10th anniversary in 2023, the studio is likely to release the game next year. Just like the GTA: V, which first came to consoles and then ported to PC, the GTA: VI could initially launch as a console exclusive title and then will make its way to PC.
If you are planning to experience GTA: VI as early as possible, then you should get either the Sony PS5 or the Xbox Series S|X. Nevertheless, Rockstart Studio has finally confirmed that the GTA: VI is indeed coming, and this news will definitely brighten up the face of every GTA enthusiast.
How excited are you for the GTA: VI, what do you expect from the storyline, and how surreal the graphics will look? Share your opinion on GTA: VI in the comment box.
Many of you have been asking about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series.— Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) February 4, 2022
With every new project, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we've previously delivered. We're pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the series is underway.
