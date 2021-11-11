Just In
GTA 5 For Android: Basics To Know Before You Play The Classic
GTA 5 is still one of the most popular games, even if it isn't available to download on your smartphone. The classic game is still enjoyed by thousands of gamers across the globe on devices like the Xbox, PlayStation, PC, and so on. Even if the game isn't available on Google Play, you can still play GTA 5 on Android phones.
Indeed, GTA 5 isn't available to download on either Google Play or the App Store. When you search for GTA 5 on these apps, you'll find The Manual to play the game by Rockstar Gamers. Yet, you can still play GTA 5 on Android using PS5 Remote Play, Xbox Game Pass, or via a Steam link. Here are the steps to play GTA 5 on your Android phone.
GTA 5 On Android With Steam Link
Steam is one of the most popular platforms when it comes to getting apps, especially gaming apps. If you already own the GTA 5 game on Steam, getting it on your Android would be much easier. Here are the steps to get GTA 5 via the Steam link:
Step 1: Open Steam Link on your Android phone and download it
Step 2: Next, Link it with your Steam account and the connected PC
Step 3: Now, tap on the ‘Start Playing' button > convert your phone display into the Big Picture Mode to mirror your PC on your Android
Step 4: Now select GTA 5 from your Steam Library.
Step 5: Tap on Play and experience GTA 5 on your Android phone
GTA 5 On Android With PlayStation Remote Play
Using the Steam link to play GTA 5 on your Android is one of the easy ways - only if you already have the game on Steam. If you have a PlayStation, you can access GTA 5 on your Android phone. Before trying this method, ensure you have a good and stable network connection. Here are the steps to get GTA 5 on Android via a PS4:
Step 1: Firstly, open the PS Remote Play app on your Android phone
Step 2: Now, open Settings in your PS4 > select Remote Play > Remote Play Connection Settings > Enable Remote Play
Step 3: Next, you would need to log in to the same PSN account on your smartphone as your PS4. This opens the game
Step 4: Now you can begin playing GTA 5 on your Android smartphone as it mirrors the game on PS4
GTA 5 On Android With Xbox Game Pass
Playing GTA 5 on Android with the Xbox Game Pass is one of the easiest ways when compared to both PlayStation Remote Play and the Steam Link. However, you will need to have the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, which starts from Rs. 699 per month. Here are the steps to get GTA 5 on Android via the Xbox Game Pass:
Step 1: Open Google Play and download the Xbox app on your Android smartphone
Step 2: Log in with your Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription account
Step 3: Select the cloud games area
Step 4: Select GTA 5 and tap on Play to start the game
These are some of the ways to play GTA 5 on your Android phone. It would be great if the game was easily available on Google Play. But until then, we'll have to make do with these methods.
