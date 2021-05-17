Just In
GTA 6 New Leak Hints At Smaller Vice City Map With Airports And Delta
GTA 6 is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated games. While developer Rockstar Games is yet to make an official announcement about GTA 6, there are plenty of reports suggesting what the game would bring to the table. One such new leak suggests GTA 6 could bring back the Vice City map but in a smaller size.
GTA 6 With Vice City Map
The last time we saw the Vice City map was roughly two decades ago! This makes it hard to believe that Rockstar Games could be bringing back the map once again in GTA 6. Reports have an explanation for this - claiming the game would have a modern touch to the map. And also, it would be smaller in size.
This isn't the first time we're hearing rumors of the map of GTA 6. However, the latest report further elaborates on its scale and size. The new report compares the upcoming Vice City map with Los Santos, saying it's only smaller than the latter. Plus, the features on the GTA 6 Vice City map would be largely similar to Los Santos.
Going further into the details, the report hints at green patches with a river flowing in the middle, diving it into two landscapes. The river paves the way to a delta-like area, accessible by boats. It further hints at possible chasing using boats in GTA 6. The game could also have an island district accessible by boats.
Apart from this, other features like military bases, airports and winding roads with inclination are also tipped. Bringing in the airport further hints at possible airplanes in GTA 6 - much like GTA 5 that included jets and fighter planes.
GTA 6 Launch: What To Expect
Every time we hear GTA 6, we look into it with anticipation, hoping the game would launch soon. However, there haven't been any solid leaks about the launch. The new report revealing the map of GTA 6 hints at a possible launch as these details seem to be quite concrete. Apart from the upgraded map, GTA 6 is tipped to include several new features.
Multiple chases, missions, and so on have always been part of the GTA franchise. The new addition seems to be the entry of a new female lead that could spice things up. Gamers have always had the choice to choose the character. Reports suggest a new female character is also tipped, which claims to make the game more inclusive and diverse.
