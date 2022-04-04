Just In
GTA 6 Leaked Story Line Predicts Two Protagonists; What Else To Expect
Rockstar Games has confirmed that they are indeed developing the next iteration of the Grand Theft Auto, which is likely to be called GTA: 6. Other than this, the studio hasn't shared much on either when or what to expect from the next installment of the franchise GTA.
While the studio has silently gotten into works and is currently developing the GTA: 6, several leaks and speculations hint at a lot of things about the next big release from Rockstar Games. According to one of these speculations, GTA: 6 will only have two protagonists, a female, and a male, and they are said to be brother and sister.
Grand Theft Auto V was the first title from Rockstar Games to have multiple antagonists, to be exact, GTA: V has three protagonists. Now, the next iteration of the same is said to have two protagonists. As per the leaker storyline, the brother and sister get separated at an early age, which is set in 2003.
Grand Theft Auto 6 Details
When compared to previous iterations, Rockstar Games is expected to introduce several new features such as a destructive environment and adaptive maps. The leak does not have any more information on the next-generation grand theft auto, which is likely to release in 2024 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.
Looking at the time period, the game is likely to be set in the present era, hence, it is likely to have a modern world with highly realistic graphics. Hence, the game could only be made available on the latest generation of gaming consoles.
Just like the other titles from Rockstar Games, GTA 6 is likely to remain exclusive to consoles, at least for a year. The game is expected to launch on PC probably in 2025 and is expected to require a high-end GPU to offer smooth gaming performance.
If you own a new PS5 or Xbox Series X|S, then you can check out the remastered version of GTA: V with better graphics, and there is also a new GTA Online, which offers new missions and more. On top of that, there is also a remastered edition of the GTA Trilogy which contains titles like GTA: 3, GTA: VC, and GTA: IV.
