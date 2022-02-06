GTA: V With Support For Ray-Tracing Will Launch On March 15 For PS5 And Xbox Series X|S News oi-Vivek

Rockstar Games recently confirmed that it is indeed working on the next iteration of Grand Theft Auto, which is likely to be called GTA: 6. Similarly, the studio has also confirmed that an upgraded version of the GTA: V will soon be released for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Rockstar Games, in an official release, has confirmed that the studio is indeed working on the next generation of GTA: V for the Sony PS5 and the Microsoft Xbox Series X|S. And the same will be released on March 15, 2022. The new and improved grand theft auto five is said to offer features like native 4K gameplay with up to 60fps, HDR options, and ray-tracing.

Hence, the GTA: V will be the first game from the Rockstar Games to get support for real-time ray-tracing, although the next-generation GTA: 6 is likely to get all the features of ray-tracing such as global illumination, which will further improve the graphics quality of the game.

Do note that, if you own a PS5 or the Xbox Series X or the Xbox Series S, you can still play GTA: V which was released for the previous generation of Playstation and Xbox. The upcoming GTA: V albeit will have the same story but will offer better graphics, especially at a higher 4K resolution.

On top of that, the studio has also confirmed that players will be able to transfer their story mode progress on both PS5 and Xbox Series X|S and the current progress in the GTA online characters with an option for a one-time migration.

Along with the new Grand Theft Auto V, the studio will also release the new Grand Theft Auto Online, which will be a standalone version, designed specifically for the PS5 and the Xbox Series X|S. The new version of GTA Online will be available for free for PS5 users for the first three months of launch.

GTA: 6 Is Also Coming To Consoles

Rockstar Games has also confirmed that the GTA 6 is currently in development and the studio will share more information about the same in the coming days. Just like the previous iterations, the GTA 6 is expected to remain exclusive to consoles at least for a year and then come to PC, which will help the studios to make more money, as it is hard to pirate games on consoles when compared to PC.

