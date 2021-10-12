Just In
Spongebob Squarepants Xbox Series X Goes Official; What’s New?
If you are a 90s kid, then you might remember nickelodeon, which used to air cartoons like All-Star Brawl, which has some of the most famous characters like Spongebob Squarepants.
Microsoft has now unveiled two new limited edition custom Xbox Series X models -- the Xbox Series X All-Star Brawl, which comes in Spongebob Squarepants theme, and the Xbox Series X Turtle Power, which comes with a Ninja Turtle theme.
Microsoft has not just launched these two custom-made, limited edition Xbox Series X gaming consoles but is also giving them away with a matching Xbox gaming controller. All you need to do is follow the Xbox official Twitter account and retweet the following tweet with the hashtag XboxAllStarBrawlSweepstakes.
🧽 x 🐢— Xbox (@Xbox) October 11, 2021
Follow and RT with #XboxAllStarBrawlsweepstakes for a chance to win one of these vibrant @NickBrawlGame Xbox Series X consoles.
Age 18+. Ends 10/24/21. Rules: https://t.co/Z2VzIdludF pic.twitter.com/4NbEa2RBPp
Anyone over the age of 18 and who lives in a country that supports Xbox Live is eligible to participate in the giveaway, which is open till October 24th, 2021. Microsoft will be selecting two winners, where one of them will receive a custom-designed Xbox Series X Console with SpongeBob artwork along with an Xbox Series X Controller with Sponge Bob artwork.
Similarly, the other party will receive a custom-designed Xbox Series X Console with Mutant Ninja Turtle artwork along with an Xbox Series X Controller with Mutant Ninja Turtle artwork. The company also confirms that these products will have an approximate retail value of $499, which is identical to the regular Xbox Series X gaming controller.
Custom Xbox Series X Availability
As of now, there is no information if these custom consoles will be available for retail sale. Even if they go on sale, they are expected to be available in a limited number and are likely to cost identical to the regular Xbox Series X.
Spongebob Squarepants Xbox Series X Expected Price In India
As per the price in India, Spongebob Squarepants Xbox Series X and the Ninja Turtle Xbox Series X will cost Rs. 49,990, if they ever launch in India. As India is one of the countries that support Xbox Live, every eligible Indian, who is over the age of 18, can also participate in this giveaway to win a brand new Xbox Series X with a custom paint job.
