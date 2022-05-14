GTA VI Trending Online, Again: This Time For A Specific Reason News oi-Vivek

GTA VI or GTA 6 has been one of the most trending topics these days, especially on social media platforms like Twitter and Reddit. Rockstar Games recently confirmed that they are indeed working on the successor to GTA: V and almost everyone believes that the successor to the GTA: V will be called GTA: VI and is expected to launch by early 2023.

Other than the official announcement that the studio is indeed working on their next big open-world game, there is no additional information on what to expect from the next big release from Rockstar Games. So, why GTA: VI is trending online now? Here is the possible reason why GTA: VI is making it into the headline, again.

Rockstar Studio Might Soon Release A Trailer

According to a plethora of speculators, Rockstar Games is expected to release an official poster or even a teaser video of GTA: VI. While doing so, the company will reveal the actual title of the next Grand Theft Auto, which is likely to release by 2023 for gaming consoles like the Sony PS5 and the Xbox Series S|X.

Just like the previous iterations of Grand Theft Auto from Rockstar Games, the GTA: VI will be available exclusively for gaming consoles from Microsoft and Sony. The game will then be ported to PC, maybe in 2024. This is done to maintain some exclusivity to the game, and also to prevent piracy, as it is very easy to pirate a game on PC when compared to consoles.

GTA: VI Trailer Launch

Looking at the leaks and speculations, Rockstar Games is expected to release either an official working poster or even in-game footage to give its audience a glimpse of what to expect from the next big release from the studio that has already given plenty of blockbuster video games.

At least as of now, there is nothing new that we know about GTA: VI, which is expected to offer a better story with improved graphics with the usage of technologies like real-time ray-tracing and more. Again, we might have to wait for a few more weeks to get an official update from Rockstar Games regarding the most expected video game of 2023.

Many of you have been asking about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series.



With every new project, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we've previously delivered. We're pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the series is underway. — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) February 4, 2022

