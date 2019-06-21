Just In
Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Arrives Earlier Than Expected on iOS and Android Smartphones
One of the most awaited smartphone game Harry Potter: Wizards Unite has finally arrived at the smartphones. The game received an earlier launch and surprised everyone. The game was scheduled to be launch on June 21 in the United States and the United Kingdom. However, now you can download the game on your Android and iOS devices via Google Play and App Store.
The game was developed by Niantic the same developers who have designed Pokemon Go and also features a similar style of augmented reality gameplay. For playing this game you must be needed internet connection because you have to face challenges in real-time.
The Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is a free-to-play game and it comes with similar features like Pokemon Go. Apart from that, you can also purchase gold which can be used to buy-in-game items like costumes, potions, Dark Detectors, Runestones, and more.
Basically, the storyline of the game will go around an event which is called Calamity where Foundables like people, creatures, and artifacts from the Wizarding World will start appearing in the Muggle World. As a player, your mission is to break the Counfoundable spells and rescue the Foundables. Don't think that you will be in the character of Harry Potter, you have to create your own character. In the game, you will get to interact with Harry, Hermione and other characters from the movie.
You can get an idea after watching this trailer of the game:
The game is up for pre-registration of and you can pre-register the game in India. It seems it will take more time to arrive in India and Asian countries. Let's see when we will receive the game.
