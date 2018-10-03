ENGLISH

Harry Potter RPG gameplay footage leaks before launch

A Reddit user has posted a video of the gameplay of the upcoming Harry Potter, before the official launch.

By

    There are many Happy Potter fan out there in the world who are waiting for a video game for a long time. It seems the wait is coming to an end. On October 1, 2018, a Reddit user with username VapeThisBro has posted a video which claims to be an "open-world action RPG" set in the world of Harry Potter. The Reddit user might be a part of a group which has seen a short presentation about the game, buy anyhow he managed to get his phone in.

    Harry Potter RPG gameplay footage leaks before launch

    According to the user he was approached by someone while walking around a mall. Hew as offered to watch a demo of an upcoming game and give feedback to the survey. They asked not to use their phones and cameras, but no one checked him or stopped him for taking the phone inside.

    While looking at the video posted by the Reddit user you can understand that it is a full-fledged, triple-A Harry Potter game. The video shows iconic locations like Hogwarts and Diagon Alley. There are spells and creatures and classes and wizard duels, a complete package what a Harry Potter fan possibly expect from the game.

    The sad part is that the video is been blocked by Warner Bros, but you can catch some mirrors of the video which are still floating on YouTube. Currently, no one knows who is developing the game and when we can expect the game to release. But we can make some guesses, Avalanche Software the one behind Disney Infinity bought by Warner Bros in 2017 might be the creator of this new game because the company was rumored to be working on Harry Potter title in 2017.

    According to the Reddit user, we can expect the announcement this year and launch by 2019. Let's see what we are going to get with the Harry Potter game and when the makers will break the silence and announce the most awaited game.

    Wednesday, October 3, 2018, 13:30 [IST]
