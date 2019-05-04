Australia receives Harry Potter: Wizards Unite beta testing News oi-Karan Sharma Harry Potter: Wizards Unite beta version expanded to Australia.

Back in March Niantic started testing the beta version of its most awaited Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. The beta version of the game was available for Android and iOS platforms but it was only limited to New Zealand. Today the game developers have announced that the company is expanding the beta testing to Australia also. So now players in Australia can also download the beta version of the game via Google Play and App Store.

"Witches and wizards in Australia and New Zealand are now invited to participate in the Harry Potter: Wizards Unite beta co-developed and co-published by WB Games San Francisco and Niantic, Inc., under the Portkey Games label. Download today on the App Store or Google Play to start testing the game and help provide feedback that will improve the game experience," reads the official blog post.

The company also marked that interested ones from other countries too, " sign up at WizardsUnite.com to receive future updates and pre-register on Google Play. If you're an iPhone user, please stay tuned for more updates."

The company also suggest that the beta version of Harry Potter: Wizards Unite's Features, available languages, design, and overall appearance are not final. The product might have bugs and unstable at times. The company is looking forward to receiving feedback from the users to improve the game.

Let's see when India will also get the beta version of the game so that we will get our hands on the game and see what there in it.