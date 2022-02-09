Hey PlayStation Voice Command Comes To Sony PS5 Via Latest Beta Update News oi-Vivek

Sony has released a new beta update for the Playstation 5, which introduces new features such as improved settings menu UI along with a new voice assistant, which can be summoned by saying "Hey Playstation". Using the Playstation voice command feature, one can open games, apps, and can even access the settings and control music playback.

The Playstation voice command feature will first come in English and will support Playstations whose accounts are registered in the US and UK. There is also an option to disable the same if some users don't want to use the Playstation voice command or voice assistant feature.

Sony has also renamed voice chats which are now called parties, which allows users to join a party without requiring an invitation. As of now, users who are running the latest beta version can only join the PlayStation party. Unlike the Playstation assistant feature, the open parties feature will also be available for PS4 users.

There are two sorts of parties now available on both PS4 and PS5 which are called open parties and closed parties. In the open party feature, anyone who is a friend on Playstation can join. Similarly, in closed parties, only selected players with an invite can join.

PS5 also gets a few UI-based updates with the beta update, which now allows users to filter the game collection by genre, and there is also an option to choose the apps and games that one wants to see on the home screen. The new beta update now allows users to keep up to 14 games on the home screen.

Additional Features

The latest beta update from Playstation packs a lot of new useful features such as new accessibility settings, which allow users to access more screen reader languages (up to 15), support for mono audio on headphones, and more.

The company is likely to beta test the software for a few more weeks before the official release. Once it squashes most of the bugs, the update will be available for all the users in the coming days. Some of the features will be limited to the select markets.

