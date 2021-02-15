ENGLISH

    PS4 Slim To Get Expensive In India: Should You Buy It Over PS5?

    By
    |

    PS5 is the latest and greatest gaming console from Sony, which is hard to get in India and across the world due to the limited supply chain. If you were fed up with this and planned to buy the previous generation gaming console -- PS4, then there is some bad news for you.

    PS4 Slim To Get Expensive In India: Should You Buy It Over PS5?

     

    The PS4 Slim, which is now available for Rs. 27,990 will soon receive a price hike in India. Post the hike, the PS4 Slim will be available for Rs. 29,990. According to Sony India, this is not a price hike and the company claims that Rs. 29,990 was the original price, and the company is ending the promotional price of Rs. 27,990.

    What Do You Get For Rs. 27,990?

    Unlike the PS5 Digital edition or the PS5, you get a lot more than a gaming console with the PS4 Slim gaming console. Even with the increased price of Rs. 29,990, you get a package containing a gaming console, a controller, and three games, which brings down the overall price of the console. If you want to buy a console without any game, you can grab the PS4 Slim for Rs. 24,990.

    The package includes Spider-Man, Rachet Clank, and GT Grand Turismo, which should keep you hooked up for a few months. On top of that, the bundle also includes a free PS Plus subscription for free months, which offers free games every month.

    If you are planning to buy the PS4 Slim, then, this is the best time to do it. However, if you want to wait for a bit longer, then, you can grab the PS5 Digital Edition, which is much more powerful than the PS4 Slim, and it just costs Rs. 40,000. However, it does not include any free games and you have to purchase them separately.

     

    PS5 will offer better gaming performance when compared to PS4. However, if you are planning to play games at 1080p, PS4 Slim has plenty of power, and it can handle almost any title without any issue. If you want to play in 4K resolution, get PS5, else PS4 Slim, even though it is a bit old looks like a stellar deal.

    Story first published: Monday, February 15, 2021, 11:04 [IST]
