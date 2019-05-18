ENGLISH

    HP OMEN X 2S, the world's first dual-screen gaming laptop announced for Rs 1,47,000

    HP OMEN X 2S is powered by the 9th Gen Intel Core-i9 processor

    By
    |

    HP has announced a new gaming laptop at the HP Gaming Festival in Beijing. Not just one, the company has officially launched a series of devices, and the HP OMEN X 2S is the most interesting device of the lot, as it comes with a dual display design. Here is everything you need to know about the world's first gaming laptop with a dual display design.

    HP OMEN X 2S, the world's first dual-screen gaming laptop announced

     

    Display

    There are two variants of the HP OMEN X 2S, the standard option comes with a 15-inch 1080p display, whereas, the high-end variant offers a high-resolution 4K display. On both models, there is a small smartphone like 6-inch secondary display with 1080p resolution.

    Specs sheet - CPU, GPU, RAM, and storage

    The top of the line variant comes with the 9th gen Intel Core-i9 processor (notebook CPU) with Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 mobile GPU (8 GB GDDR6 video memory) and 32 GB of RAM. For storage. The laptop uses PCIe M.2 SSDs and Intel Optane storage module to offer faster read and write speeds.

    In terms of I/O, the device has a 3x USB 3.1 type A ports, a single Thunderbolt 3 port, a full-sized HDMI port, an ethernet port, and a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack. Like the previous generation OMEN laptop, the HP OMEN X 2S also offers customizable RGB lighting across the machine.

    To provide an optimized cooling solution, the HP OMEN X 2S comes with OMEN Tempest Cooling solution, which uses three side vents and 5-way airflow along with a 12W fan module to keep everything under normal temperature, that does not affect the gaming performance.

    Price and availability

    The HP OMEN X 2S (base variant) will be available for $2099.99 or Rs 1,47,000. The laptop will be available online and offline markets from June 2019 in the USA, whereas the high-end model with 240Hz refresh rate will ship from July 2019.

     

    Story first published: Saturday, May 18, 2019, 8:29 [IST]
