World's First Kingston Fury Gaming Lab Unveiled In Taiwan

Kingston, a prominent name in the computer memory space has officially unveiled its very first gaming lab -- the Kingston Fury Gaming Lab. The Fury Gaming Lab is located inside its APAC office in Hsinchu Science Park, Taiwan, which showcases various gaming solutions offered by the company based on storage and memory devices from Kingston.

Kingston Fury Gaming Lab uses the brand's signature colors -- fiery red and jet black. Besides, a few elements of the Lab have been inspired by the design of the heat spreader pattern available on some of the storage solutions and memory products from Kingston.

As one can expect, the Fury Gaming Lab is full of RGB lighting, again the lighting effect of the Lab has been inspired by the Kingston Fury range of products, which includes products like DDR5 RAM sticks, and PCIe Gen4 storage devices.

Kingston Fury Gaming Lab Zones Explained

The Kingston Fury Gaming Lab has three different zones. In Zone A of the Fury Lab, there is a DRAM-shaped pillar with an interactive gaming console, which will be accessible to visitors. In Zone B, there will be three custom PCs designed by the world's best PC modders.

These PCs have been named the FURY Racing Spacecraft, Memory Nexus, and the FURY Jet Pack. Again, these PCs are powered by the latest memory and storage products such as Renegade PCIe 4.0 SSD. This zone also houses gaming laptops that use the Impact DDR5 SODIMMs memory.

Lastly, in Zone C, the company showcases Kingston's engineering process and how it partners with various brands in the gaming industry to offer compatible and high-performance products. During the launch, the company also showcased the new RGB lighting effects on the Kington FURY Beast DDR5 RGB memory.

The same technology will soon be available for users via Kingston Fury CTRL software from the second quarter of 2022. Overall, the Kingston Fury Gaming Lab is a place that showcases all the latest and even the upcoming products from the company.

This is the very first Kingston Fury Gaming Lab from the company, and the brand might introduce similar gaming labs in other countries in the coming year to educate users regarding various products.

