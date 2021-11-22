Kingston XS2000 Portable SSD Review: Pocket Friendly By All Means

Kingston XS2000 Portable SSD Specifications

Interface: USB 3.2 Gen 2x2

Speed: 2,000MB/s read, 2,000MB/s write

Dimensions: 69.54 x 32.58 x 13.5mm

Weight: 28.9g

Casing Material: Metal + Plastic

Operating temperature: 0°C~40°C

Storage temperature: -20°C~85°C

Compatible With: Windows 11, 10, 8.1, Mac OS (v.10.14.x +), Linux (v. 2.6.x +), Chrome OS

Kingston XS2000 Portable SSD Design

The Kingston XS2000 Portable SSD looks simple yet elegant. It comes in a dual-tone panda-like design with a silver top and bottom and a black frame. Not just that, the device also comes with a user-replaceable rubber bumper, which will protect the device from accidental damage by absorbing the impact.

Coming to I/O, it just has a single USB Type-C port with a tiny LED. This is something that every SSD that costs around Rs. 10,000 should offer, as it offers better compatibility when compared to the external SSDs with a micro-B connector.

The device weighs 28.9g and has a thickness that is similar to a mint box, hence one should be able to carry the Kingston XS2000 Portable SSD in their denim's pocket without any issue or feeling a thing. Overall, a compact SSD that offers best-in-class speed and is also easy to carry around.

Benchmark Performance

We tested the Kingston XS2000 Portable SSD on multiple devices, including two laptops based on the latest CPU from Intel and AMD. However, we were unable to get the advertised speeds. On 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900K powered PC, we did get a peak read speed of over 2000MB/s.

On The Asus ROG Zephyrus G15, we got a sequential read speed of 985.49MB/s and a sequential read speed of 922.06MB/s. Similarly, on the 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900K powered desktop (with USB 3.2 Gen2 port) we got a sequential read speed of 2,026.86MB/s and a sequential write speed of 417.82MB/s.

However, while copying a file from the system to the Kingston XS2000 Portable SSD, we did notice an average write speed of over 1,000MB/s. So, the scores are all over the place. This means you can only achieve the advertised speeds on very modern machines with support for USB 3.2 Gen 3.2 via the USB Type-C port.

Great Bandwidth For Video Editors

Thanks to the amount of read and write speed the Kingston XS2000 Portable SSD offers, you can directly edit and render videos off of the SSD without requiring you to copy them to the PC. Not just that, you can also use the Kingston XS2000 Portable SSD with a modern iPad Air, iPad mini, and the iPad Pro with a USB Type-C port.

I wish the company should have included a Type-C to USB-A converter in the box to make this product universal. I was able to use an adapter that I had and connect the Kingston XS2000 Portable SSD with a laptop that does not have a USB Type-C port without losing any bandwidth.

Verdict: Properly Modern Storage Solution

The Kingston XS2000 Portable SSD is definitely one of the fastest and compact SSDs we have tested so far. I used the SSD with a variety of laptops, PCs, and I was even able to copy files at a high speed from the OnePlus 8 smartphone. This makes the Kingston XS2000 Portable SSD a truly universal external SSD.

If you are looking for a quality external SSD that is small in size and offers great read and write speeds, the Kingston XS2000 Portable SSD is definitely the one you can consider, especially considering the fact that it costs less than Rs. 10,000 for the 500GB variant.