Laptops with Nvidia RTX Mobility GPUs will be available in Q1 of 2019

Nvidia RTX series of GPUs are now available in India, which offers premium gaming experience with real-time ray tracing and also supports 4K gaming @ 60fps. And now, the company has officially confirmed about the launch of the mobile version of the Nivida RTX GPUs, which will power laptops and notebooks.

According to a report from wccftech, Nvidia will be launching (for ODMs) at least 6 new mobile GPUs in January 2018. The company is expected to launch the following series of GPUs.

Nvidia RTX 2070 Mobility

Nvidia RTX 2070 MAX-Q Mobility

Nvidia RTX 2060 Ti Mobility

Nvidia RTX 2060 Mobility

Nvidia RTX 2050 Ti Mobility

Nvidia RTX 2050 Mobility

Nvidia RTX Mobility GPU features

This list still lacks some of the models like the Nvidia RTX 2060 Max-Q. In fact, Nvidia might reserve the Max-Q series for the 2070 and 2080 series of RTX GPUs. So, by the Q1 of 2019, laptop and notebook OEMs will start to launch new products with the Nvidia RTX GPUs.

According to the same report, the Nvidia RTX 2080 Mobility, Nvidia RTX 2018 Ti Mobility, and the Nvidia RTX 2018 Max-Q Mobility will be available for OEMs by the Q1 of 2019. This will result in the launch of laptops with the Nvidia RTX 2080 series of GPUs.

Nvidia is also working on the Nvidia RTX 2080 Max-Q version with a different dies size to offer better performance, compared to the dies size of the standard Nvidia RTX 2080 GPU.

An unknown statement regarding the Nvidia RTX mobile GPUs hints that the ODMs have started design 15-inch and 17-inch laptops with RTX 2080 Max-Q GPUs. However, there is no information about the availability of the Nvidia RTX 2070 series of Mobile GPUs. The statement also hints that the design of the actual laptop will be similar to the last generation laptops with Nvidia GTX GPUs.

In fact, Nvidia has come up with standard (Z-height) for the laptops with RTX 20XX series GPUs to offer an optimal thermal solution. This helps ODMs to create machines, which can handle the RTX series of GPU without any thermal or power throttling.

