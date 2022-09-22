Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld Announced: Specifications, Price News oi-Ajinkya Bhoir

Logitech is making a foray into the handheld gaming category with the introduction of its Logitech G Cloud gaming handheld. Logitech joined hands with China's game developer and E-Sports promoter, Tencent, to produce this device. The Logitech G Cloud is an Android-powered gaming device that relies on cloud gaming services, similar to the Steam Deck gaming handheld.

Logitech G Cloud: Design, Specifications

The Logitech G Cloud gaming device comes with a similar design to other handhelds such as the Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch. It gets a pure white paint job along with some yellow accents to enhance its appeal. The device sports a 7-inch LCD panel with 1080p resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, and 450 nits of brightness.

The screen is flanked by two thumbsticks, a D-Pad and the A/B/X/Y buttons on either side. Mobile phone gamers who had been grinding with three or four-finger setups will be relieved as it comes with four physical triggers on the top corners. The volume rocker, mute button, and memory card slot are located at the top of the device.

The Logitech G Cloud is powered by a mid-range octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor, which is found on smartphones such as the Redmi Note 9 Pro redmi note 9 pro, Realme 7 Pro, POCO M2 Pro, and likes. The processor manages 40fps gaming in titles such as PUBG/BGMI and Call of Duty at best. However, this is a cloud gaming device unlike the aforementioned smartphones, and it doesn't require outright processing power as everything happens on the cloud. It comes equipped with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

The handheld will have native support for Xbox Cloud Gaming and GeForce Now with access to over 100 AAA gaming titles. You can also download and make use of the Xbox app and Steam Link to play games from the console and PC respectively. Additionally, you can enjoy Google Stadia, Amazon Luna, Android games, social media apps, and video streaming services on it since it is essentially an Android tablet under the skin.

The Logitech G Cloud packs in stereo speakers, haptic feedback, a gyroscope, and remappable buttons for an enhanced gaming experience. One major drawback of the device is that it lacks 4G/5G connectivity and you will have to rely on a Wi-Fi network, which could be an issue while travelling. It comes with a USB Type-C port and is claimed to offer up to 12 hours of battery backup on a single charge.

Logitech G Cloud: Price, Availability

The Logitech G Cloud gaming handheld is priced at $399 (approx.₹24,000) in Canada. It is available to pre-order via Amazon Canada's website and will go on sale on October 18, 2022. There's no word about its availability in India yet.

