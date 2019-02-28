ENGLISH

    Maryland basketball players drag Fortnite to court for stealing 'Running Man' dance

    Fortnite facing a lawsuit for stealing dance moves for former Maryland basketball players and this is not the first time. All you need to know.

    Fortnite has become one of the most popular Online battlefield game just like PUBG. Epic Games are behind the development of the game, recently the company has also teased the teaser of the Season 8 update along with the pirate theme. All these are very exciting for the player, but what not exciting for the game developers are the new lawsuit which is filed against the game by two former University of Maryland men's basketball players.

    Maryland basketball players drag Fortnite to court for stealing dance

     

    The former basketball players are accusing Fortnite creators of stealing their dance which went viral online. The federal lawsuit was filed on Monday, accusing Epic Games of earning profit from the "Running Man Challenge" dance which was performed by Jared Nickens and Jaylen Brantley and social media and also on Ellen DeGeneres TV show back in 2016.

    According to the lawsuit, the Fortnite players are able to purchase the "Running Man" dance which is similar to what Nickens and Brantley created back in 2016. With every single purchase, the game is making a profit which is unfair for the creators of the dance challenge.

    This is not the first case, rapper 2 Milly and Alfonso Ribeiro have also sued Epic Game in past for stealing their dance moves and putting it in the game.

    In return, the Epic Games lawyer replied that "no one can own a dance step or a simple dance routine."

    "Copyright law is clear that no one can own individual dance steps or simple dance routines made up of multiple steps as they are building blocks of free expression, which are not protected by copyright," Epic Games attorneys wrote as per The Baltimore Sun report.

    Both Brantley and Nicken are seeking over $5 million for the damage Fortnite made to them by stealing their "Running Man Challenge" dance. Let's see what Epic Games are going to do with the lawsuit, and how they will tackle it.

    Story first published: Thursday, February 28, 2019, 17:45 [IST]
