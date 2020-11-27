Microsoft Black Friday Sale: Top Video Games You Can Buy For Low Prices News oi-Vivek

If you are a PC or Xbox gaming enthusiast, then you are in for a treat from Microsoft on Black Friday. The company has now listed some of the best-selling video games with up to 60 percent discount on the Microsoft Games Store. Some of the newly released games are now available for less than Rs. 500.

We have hand-picked some of the best deals from the Microsoft Black Friday Sale that offers bang-for-buck. Do note that, the offers are already live on Microsoft India store, and will be available till November 3rd. So, here are the PC games to buy during the Microsoft Black Friday Sale.

Minecraft Dungeons Hero Edition - Windows 10

Minecraft Dungeons Hero Edition will be available for Rs. 1,088 on Microsoft Games Stores. This is a must-buy game if you are a Minecraft enthusiast. You can run this game even on an entry-level PC with just 2GB video memory.

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition is now available for just Rs. 264.50. If you are into strategy and planning games, then this is the game you should get.

Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition

Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition will be available for Rs. 1,999.50, which is now 50 percent off when compared to the regular selling price Rs. 3,999. If you are into car racing, this game will satisfy you.

Gears 5

Gears 5 an action first-person-shooter game is now available for Rs. 674.75, and is available for both Xbox and PC. With a single license, you can get a game that works with both platforms.

ARK: Survival Evolved

ARK: Survival Evolved is now available for Rs. 698, and it is available for Microsoft Live, allowing users to play on multiple devices.

Fallout 76 - PC

Fallout 76 - PC will be available for Rs. 824.67, this is also an action-adventure game that works with both PCs and laptops that has 8GB RAM and 4GB graphics card without any issue.

Gears of War: Ultimate Edition for Windows 10

Gears of War: Ultimate Edition for Windows 10 is a must-play game, and this works without any issue. This game is now available for Rs. 649.50, and you can even play this game at native 4K resolution on a PC with high-end CPU and GPU.

Metro Exodus Gold Edition

Metro Exodus Gold Edition now available for Rs. 479.60, which is also an excellent single-player game with features like HDR10 for an improved visual experience.

DiRT Rally 2.0 (Windows)

DiRT Rally 2.0 (Windows) will be available for Rs. 274.75, which is again a car-racing style game with excellent graphics and gaming fidelity. The game can be played using keyboard and mouse or a gaming controller.

Wolfenstein II: Standard Edition

Wolfenstein II: Standard Edition is now available for Rs. 799.60. This is also a first-person shooter-style game with an interesting story and engaging missions.

Buy games here

Best Mobiles in India