Microsoft Schedules Game Stack Live Event To Discuss Xbox Series X, Project xCloud on March 18 News oi-Karan Sharma

After pulling out their participation from GDC and E3 2020, Microsoft is in talks with its officials about the launch of its most awaited console. Now, the company has announced that it will conduct a series of livestream discussions where it will speak about Xbox Series X and Project xCloud and the stream will be called Game Stack Live.

This live stream event will cover all the experiences which Microsoft had prepared for Games Developers Conference (GDC) 2020 which was supposed to be held on March 17 and March 18, but unfortunately, the event is cancelled over coronavirus outbreak.

According to the company, on the first day, it will hold a panel discussion which will involve developers, and on the second day, the company might showcase the Xbox Series X and Project xCloud.

On its official website, the company has also listed the question which is going to be answered at the live streaming event. The company has also listed "Series X + Project xCloud = New Chapter in Gaming" on day two. However, it has been expected that the company will share some more details about the upcoming gaming console. Here is the list of topics scheduled for the discussion:

Day One

Welcome to Game Stack Live!

How The Coalition built Gears 5 to be more accessible

Building accessibility into your game - the Xbox Accessibility Guidelines

Panel: The changing nature of today's game industry

Panel: How to be intentionally inclusive in your game design

What is Microsoft Game Stack?

The Importance of LiveOps

Rare: Building Sea of Thieves with a LiveOps Mentality

What it means to run a game studio - a conversation with Turn 10

Maximizing impact and reach for your independent games with the ID@Xbox team

Day Two

Previously on Game Stack Live

How inXile used creative iteration to drive Wasteland's development

Panel: How online services are defining the next generation of game development

Xbox Series X + Project xCloud = New Chapter in Gaming

The spark of creativity that drives Double Fine

What's new in DirectX: Raytracing, mesh shading, and more

The Xbox Series X is also said to arrive with a new generation SSD which is said to deliver a better loading time and a Dynamic Latency Input (DLI) feature.

Best Mobiles in India