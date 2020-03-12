ENGLISH

    Microsoft Schedules Game Stack Live Event To Discuss Xbox Series X, Project xCloud on March 18

    By
    |

    After pulling out their participation from GDC and E3 2020, Microsoft is in talks with its officials about the launch of its most awaited console. Now, the company has announced that it will conduct a series of livestream discussions where it will speak about Xbox Series X and Project xCloud and the stream will be called Game Stack Live.

    Microsoft Schedules Game Stack Live Event To Discuss Xbox Series X

     

    This live stream event will cover all the experiences which Microsoft had prepared for Games Developers Conference (GDC) 2020 which was supposed to be held on March 17 and March 18, but unfortunately, the event is cancelled over coronavirus outbreak.

    According to the company, on the first day, it will hold a panel discussion which will involve developers, and on the second day, the company might showcase the Xbox Series X and Project xCloud.

    On its official website, the company has also listed the question which is going to be answered at the live streaming event. The company has also listed "Series X + Project xCloud = New Chapter in Gaming" on day two. However, it has been expected that the company will share some more details about the upcoming gaming console. Here is the list of topics scheduled for the discussion:

    Microsoft Schedules Game Stack Live Event To Discuss Xbox Series X

    Day One

    • Welcome to Game Stack Live!
    • How The Coalition built Gears 5 to be more accessible
    • Building accessibility into your game - the Xbox Accessibility Guidelines
    • Panel: The changing nature of today's game industry
    • Panel: How to be intentionally inclusive in your game design
    • What is Microsoft Game Stack?
    • The Importance of LiveOps
    • Rare: Building Sea of Thieves with a LiveOps Mentality
    • What it means to run a game studio - a conversation with Turn 10
    • Maximizing impact and reach for your independent games with the ID@Xbox team

    Day Two

    • Previously on Game Stack Live
    • How inXile used creative iteration to drive Wasteland's development
    • Panel: How online services are defining the next generation of game development
    • Xbox Series X + Project xCloud = New Chapter in Gaming
    • The spark of creativity that drives Double Fine
    • What's new in DirectX: Raytracing, mesh shading, and more

    The Xbox Series X is also said to arrive with a new generation SSD which is said to deliver a better loading time and a Dynamic Latency Input (DLI) feature.

     
    Read More About: microsoft xbox series x gaming news
    Story first published: Thursday, March 12, 2020, 12:13 [IST]
