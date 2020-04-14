Minecraft With RTX Beta To Release On April 16: Here Are The Details News oi-Vivek

Nvidia and Minecraft have been working together to create a custom version of the Minecraft with support for real-time ray-tracing. Minecraft is one of the most well-received games, which now gets ray-tracing treatment with stunning visuals.

Minecraft with RTX beta will be available for Windows 10 users with RTX GPUs from April 16th. Not just that, Minecraft now supports DLSS 2.0, which will help entry-level RTX GPUs to offer good performance. Raytracing on Minecraft uses various techniques like reflections and shadows to improve the overall appearance of the game.

New Physically Based Materials

Compared to the contemporary version of Minecraft, the RTX version now offers up to seven physically based materials, which will improve the overall aesthetics of the game. Thanks to DLSS 2.0, one can also play Minecraft RTX Beta in 4K resolution by rendering the actual scenes in 1080p and them smartly upscales it to 4K to get a good frame rate.

As an introductory offer, the company is introducing six free RTX maps built by some of the top Minecraft creators. Similarly, Nvidia is also providing tools to build your own RTX world using HD resource pack, physically based materials guide, and Minecraft java to bedrock conversion guide.

At the presentation, we have also asked some of the questions related to Minecraft RTX Beta and here are the responses that we received.

Is There An Option To Tone Down The Ray-Traced Graphics On Minecraft?

No, as of now one can either enable or disable raytracing and there is no mid-way. However, the company recommended enabling DLSS 2.0 to get better performance.

When DLSS Is Enabled At 1080p Does It Render The Game At 720p And Then Upscales It?

Yes, the game will be rendered at a lower resolution (they did not confirm that it will be rendered at 720p) and then will be upscaled.

Can One Play Minecraft RTX Beta On A Non-RTX GPU?

Yes, however, the graphics quality will take a hit and one might not be able to experience the full-fledged ray-tracing effect.

