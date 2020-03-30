Nvidia Releases Sneak Peek At New Ray-Traced Minecraft World News oi-Vivek

It is already known news that Minecraft is working on a special ray-traced edition in collaboration with Nvidia. The company has now released a new video teaser that gives an idea of how the ray-traced Minecraft world would look. Along with the sneak-peak, the company has also released some tutorials on how how to get into the ray-traced world of Minecraft.

According to Nvidia, the sneak-peak has been created in collaboration with the Minecraft community enthusiasts such as Razzleberries, BlockWorks, and GeminiTay.

Razzleberries has created a world named "Of Temples and Totems RTX", which is an adventure world, filled with challenges in mysterious temples. Thanks to ray-tracing, one will be able to notice real-time shadows and global illumination.

BlockWorks has created a virtual world named "Imagination Island RTX", which is a theme park with plenty of easter eggs. The island has four distinctive lands and each of them are based on the different ray-tracing aspect such as reflections, shadows, caustics, and global illumination. On Imagination Island RTX, one will be able to see the center of the park, which is highlighted by god rays cast in real-time through the windows, shining down onto the floor.

GeminiTay's custom Minecraft world is called as "Crystal Palace RTX", which is a survival map based on a fantasy theme with a masterfully built castle. In this world of Minecraft, one will be able to see ray-traced shadows and beautiful atmospherics create realism in this world built on a 1:1 scale.

Tools And Tutorials For Minecrafters

Along with these demos, Nvidia has also released tools and tutorials on how to create ray-traced worlds in Minecraft. These tools will help the players to create different rendering textures and also helps in converting Java worlds into RTX worlds.

Access Nvidia Tools And Tutorials For Minecraft RTX Here

