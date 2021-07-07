Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) Goes Official: Is It Coming To India? News oi-Vivek

Nintendo has taken the wraps off the new and most anticipated hand-held gaming console -- the Nintendo Switch (OLED Model). Though the new model has made some Switch enthusiasts happy, some of them, especially the regular switch owners find no major reason to upgrade to the OLED model.

As one can guess from the product nomenclature, the major difference between the original Switch and the OLED model is it has an OLED display. Additionally, it comes with a slightly improved docking station, which is, however, interchangeable with the docking station from the regular switch.

Same CPU, Same GPU

Nintendo has officially confirmed that the Switch (OLED model) is powered by the same NVIDIA Tegra processor with the same amount of RAM. When it comes to storage, the new model does offer 64GB internal storage, which is double that of the regular Switch, which should let users store more games onboard.

Just like the previous Switch, there is a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion. The new Nintendo Switch (OLED model) also comes in black and white colors with matching Joycon. However, it still does not support wireless headphones, which is a bummer.

Rumors suggested that the new Switch might 4K resolution output. However, it still maxes out at 1080p, hence, you won't be able to experience a top-tier gaming experience on an external monitor, similar to the Xbox Series S|X. Even the battery life on the new model is unaffected, as the company claims to offer nine hours of battery life, just like the current Switch.

For some unknown reason, the OLED Switch has gotten a bit heavier, which now weighs 0.32KG versus the 0.29KG weight of the original Switch. It still uses a USB Type-C port for charging, and there is a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack, which allows users to use accessories from the previous Switch without any issue.

Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) Pricing And Availability

The new Switch with OLED model will go on sale in September 2021 and will cost $349, which is $50 more than the regular Switch with an IPS LCD screen. Though it might be one of the most affordable current generation consoles, it might not offer much of an upgrade to the already existing Switch users.

As per the availability, the console will be available in the US and a few international markets from day one. However, the Nintendo Switch (OLED model) might not get launched officially in India. However, one should be able to source it through an external channel, albeit, at a slightly higher price.

