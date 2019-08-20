ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Nintendo Switch Receives List Of New Indie Games At Gamescom 2019

    By
    |

    Gamescom, the European gaming event which is bigger than the E3 gaming expo, is being held at Cologne, Germany. Many game developers have showcased their new developments and releases. Before the event kicks off, Nintendo announced a list of games which are going to be available for its Switch console.

    Nintendo Switch Receives List Of New Indie Games At Gamescom 2019

     

    The company has made two titles - Hotline Miami Collection and SuperHot available from Monday. While the rest of the titles are going to be available later this year. SuperHot is also making its way to Google Stadia.

    List Of Indie Games Coming To Nintendo Switch

    1. Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition, release set for September 27
    2. Hotline Miami Collection available Monday
    3. SuperHot available Monday
    4. Risk of Rain 2
    5. Torchlight II
    6. Eastward, release early 2020
    7. Freedom Finger, release September 27
    8. The Touryst, release November
    9. Skellboy, release December 3
    10. Röki
    11. Youropa
    12. EarthNight
    13. Dungeon Defenders: Awakened, release February 2020
    14. Skater XL, release 2020
    15. Blasphemous, release September 10
    16. Close to the Sun,
    17. Cat Quest II
    18. Spiritfarer, release spring 2020
    19. Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince, TBD
    20. Creature in the Well, release September 6, 2019
    21. One Finger Death Punch 2, release set for December 2, 2019
    22. Best Friend Forever, release set for
    23. February 14, 2020
    24. Phogs!, release early 2020
    25. What the Golf? release winter 2019
    26. Kine
    27. Hypercharge: Unboxed, release winter 2019
    28. Northgard, release September 26, 2019
    29. Sparklite,
    30. Munchkin: Quacked Quest
    Nintendo Switch Receives List Of New Indie Games At Gamescom 2019

    Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition is also going to be available on Nintendo Switch, which is one of the most successful game titles on Pc and Xbox. Hotline Miami has also gained huge success on PlayStation 4 and PC.

    Nintendo launched its first Switch console back in 2017, and with the help of indie publishers, the company has made several games available on its platform. Let's see what else company is planning to launch in the future.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: nintendo switch games news
    Story first published: Tuesday, August 20, 2019, 14:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 20, 2019
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue