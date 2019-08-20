Just In
Nintendo Switch Receives List Of New Indie Games At Gamescom 2019
Gamescom, the European gaming event which is bigger than the E3 gaming expo, is being held at Cologne, Germany. Many game developers have showcased their new developments and releases. Before the event kicks off, Nintendo announced a list of games which are going to be available for its Switch console.
The company has made two titles - Hotline Miami Collection and SuperHot available from Monday. While the rest of the titles are going to be available later this year. SuperHot is also making its way to Google Stadia.
List Of Indie Games Coming To Nintendo Switch
- Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition, release set for September 27
- Hotline Miami Collection available Monday
- SuperHot available Monday
- Risk of Rain 2
- Torchlight II
- Eastward, release early 2020
- Freedom Finger, release September 27
- The Touryst, release November
- Skellboy, release December 3
- Röki
- Youropa
- EarthNight
- Dungeon Defenders: Awakened, release February 2020
- Skater XL, release 2020
- Blasphemous, release September 10
- Close to the Sun,
- Cat Quest II
- Spiritfarer, release spring 2020
- Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince, TBD
- Creature in the Well, release September 6, 2019
- One Finger Death Punch 2, release set for December 2, 2019
- Best Friend Forever, release set for
- February 14, 2020
- Phogs!, release early 2020
- What the Golf? release winter 2019
- Kine
- Hypercharge: Unboxed, release winter 2019
- Northgard, release September 26, 2019
- Sparklite,
- Munchkin: Quacked Quest
Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition is also going to be available on Nintendo Switch, which is one of the most successful game titles on Pc and Xbox. Hotline Miami has also gained huge success on PlayStation 4 and PC.
Nintendo launched its first Switch console back in 2017, and with the help of indie publishers, the company has made several games available on its platform. Let's see what else company is planning to launch in the future.
