Nvidia Announces 100 Plus GeForce GPU-Powered Laptops With Improved Gaming

    Nvidia in collaboration with various laptop OEMs has unveiled more than 100 new gaming laptops, powered by Nvidia GeForce range of GPUs. For the first time, the company has also launched GeForce RTX GPU powered laptops, which costs under $1,000.

    The highlight of this launch event is the announcement of the first set of gaming laptops that uses the Nvidia RTX 2080 Super Max-Q and the RTX 2070 Super Max-Q GPUs, which brings desktop-level performance to notebook form-factor.

    With new Max-Q technology, Nvidia also showcases some of the new features that will improve the efficiency and performance of the laptops with the latest Max-Q GPU. Here are some of the features of the latest mobile GPUs from Nvidia.

    Features Of New Nvidia Max-Q GPUs

    Dynamic Boost

    Intelligently and automatically balances power between the GPU and CPU on a per-frame basis, boosting overall in-game performance. Dynamic Boost is automatic, adaptive and always working to deliver more performance without increasing system power consumption.

    Low-Voltage GDDR6

    NVIDIA has worked with its memory partners to increase memory efficiency while delivering high performance with new lower voltage GDDR6 memory.

    Advanced Optimus

    A breakthrough display innovation that delivers long battery life and immersive, stutter-free gameplay from NVIDIA G-SYNC technology. Advanced Optimus controls which GPU is driving the display and intelligently determines the right GPU for the right workload at the right time, dynamically switching on the fly without needing a system reboot. The new lineup of Lenovo Legion laptops are the world’s first to feature this groundbreaking technology.

    Next-Generation Regulator Efficiency

    Next-generation voltage regulators help optimize system design so the GPU runs more efficiently while delivering higher overall performance.

    Deep Learning Super Sampling 2.0

    Powered by dedicated AI processors on RTX GPUs called Tensor Cores, DLSS 2.0 is an improved deep learning neural network that boosts frame rates while generating beautiful, sharp images for games. It boosts a game’s performance headroom while maximizing ray-tracing settings with increased output resolution and extending battery life by up to 20 percent.

    Pricing And Availability

    The first set of new laptops from Acer, ASUS, Clevo, Dell, Gigabyte, HP, Lenovo, MSI, Razer and more will be available from April 15th. Some of the models will be available from May and the pricing will vary from model to model, depending on the RAM, storage, CPU, and the display configuration.

    The Acer Nitro 5, ASUS ROG Strix G15, HP Omen 15, MSI GF65 Thin, the Lenovo Legion Y540, Lenovo legion 5i and the MSI GF65 Thin will be the first set of gaming laptops with the RTX 2060 GPU that comes with a starting price of $999.

    Story first published: Thursday, April 2, 2020, 12:31 [IST]
