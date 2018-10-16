ENGLISH

Nvidia Gamer Connect Coimbatore: Nvidia showcases the power of RTX GPUs

Nvidia RTX GPUs are now available in India

    Nvidia hosted the latest edition of the Gamer Connect event in India at Coimbatore, where the company showcases the latest generation RTX series of GPUs with additional gaming peripherals like curved monitors, state of the art desktop computers etc.

    The Nvidia Gamer connect was held on the 14th of October at Suguna Auditorium, Kalapatti Main Road, Nehru Nagar West Coimbatore, where more than 2000 gaming enthusiasts experienced the latest computers games like PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Fortnite, FIFA 19, WWE 2K19, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, The Crew 2, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and many more.

    The main highlight of the event was the fact that Nvidia showcased the RTX series - RTX 2080 and RTX 2080 Ti GPUs, which comes with real-time ray tracing, which makes the game looks realistic and even supports 4K gaming.

    Nvidia has also partnered with gaming computers hardware providers like Dell, LG and Zotac to offer the complete gaming experience from high-end curved monitors with high-refresh rate to mechanical keyboards, and custom CPU setup with liquid cooling technology, and much more.

    With events like Gamer Connect, Nvidia is planning to help gaming enthusiasts with the latest technology. In fact, the company has conducted more the event across 20 different cities, where more than 20000 users have experienced the latest games on the high-performance hardware with higher frame rate, offering a real-life like gaming experience.

    Vamsi Krishna, Head - Consumer Marketing, South Asia, NVIDIA said

    The gaming industry in India is undergoing a significant transformation, Tier II cities will propel the next phase of growth. Out of an estimated 16 million gamers in India, a large portion reside in Tier II and III cities. These striking numbers clearly indicate the potential of the sector, both from business and community building perspective. More importantly, we will be present wherever our ardent gamers are.

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 16, 2018, 16:15 [IST]
