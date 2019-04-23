Nvidia GTX 1650 series of GPUs announced: Price starts at Rs 12,999 News oi-Vivek Here is everything you need to know about the latest GPUs from Nvidia

Nvidia has officially announced the Nvidia GTX 1650 and the Nvidia GTX 1650 Ti GPU. The company has also partnered with PC manufacturers to launch more than 80 laptops with the 1650 or the 1650 Ti GPUs with a starting price of $750 or Rs 53,000.

The Nvidia GeForce 1650 and the GeForce 1650 Ti are capable of handling some of the best trending battle royal games like Fortnite, PUBG and Apex Legends with over 100fps at all the time, ensuring, smoother lag-free performance.

Major PC manufacturers like Acer, ASUS, Dell / Alienware, Gigabyte, HP, Lenovo, and MSI have already launched laptops with the latest GPUs from Nvidia. Additionally, the GTX 1650 and the 1650 Ti GPUs (for gaming RIG) will be available in India for a starting price of Rs 12,999 from ASUS, Colorful, EVGA, Gainward, Galaxy, Gigabyte, Innovision 3D, MSI, Palit, PNY and Zotac.

Launch offer

As a launch offer, Nvidia is offering 2,000 V-Bucks and the Fortnite Counterattack Set for those who purchase the Nvidia GTX 1650, 1660, 1650 Ti, 1660 Ti or a laptop powered by the 1650 or a 1660 series of GPUs.

Nvidia GTX 1650 and 1650 Ti top features

The Nvidia GTX 1650 and the 1650 Ti are based on 12nm Nvidia Turing GPU architecture with support for unified cache architecture with 3x the L1 cache. Compared to Nvidia Pascal architecture, the Turing architecture is more power efficient and offers more performance per watt compared to the Pascal architecture.

With Max-Q design, these GPUs can be incorporated into laptops that are thin, yet, powerful. Laptops with Nvidia 16 series GPUs comes equipped with Nvidia Optimus technology, which ensures double the battery life compared to a similarly specced laptop.

Not only gaming, the GTX 1650 or the GTX 1650 Ti GPU equipped laptops can be a professional photo and video editing machines, as the GPUs does support features like GPU-accelerated effects like Path and Spin Blur.

Mark Aevermann, director of product management at NVIDIA said

Gamers have an impressive selection of fast, power-efficient and thin laptops to choose from — all powered by our Turing family of GeForce RTX and GTX GPUs. Now is the perfect time to be in the market for a new GeForce gaming laptop, especially for the tens of millions of gamers with older laptops who’d like to experience incredibly fast frame rates in their favorite games.