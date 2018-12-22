ENGLISH

Nvidia RTX 2060 GPU specifications leaked: Expected to cost $349

Nvidia RTX 2060 is expected to launch at CES 2019

    Nvidia is most likely to launch the Nvidia RTX 2060 at the upcoming CES 2019. The Nvidia RTX 2060 will be the most affordable GPU from the RTX series and is also expected to be the most affordable graphics card, which can handle real-time ray tracing.

    The alleged specifications of the Nvidia RTX 2060 have been leaked online, hinting towards the possible performance of the upcoming GPU. Here is a brief comparison between the Nvidia RTX 2060 and the Nvidia RTX 2070.

    Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 features and specifications

    The Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 comes with 6 GB of GDDR6 video memory with 14 Gbps data transfer speed. The GPU has 1920 Turing cores with 240 tensor cores, which are slightly less than the 2304 Turing cores and 288 tensor cores on the RTX 2070.

    The leak specifies that the Nvidia RTX scores 7523 points on Time Spy Graphics score, whereas the RTX 2070 and the GTX 1070 Ti scores 8398 and 6797 respectively.

    The TDP of the RTX 2060 is slightly less than the RTX 2070, which helps to conserve some power. The Nvidia RTX 2060 is expected to offer better performance compared to the Nvidia RTX 1070 Ti, which retails for $380, where the RTX 2060 is expected to cost $349 for the Founders Edition.

    body,div,table,thead,tbody,tfoot,tr,th,td,p


    		Nvidia RTX 2060Nvidia RTX 2070
    Turing Cores19202340
    Tensor Cores240288
    RT Cores3036
    Texture Units120144
    ROPs4864
    Base Clock Speed1320 Mhz1410 Mhz
    Boost Clock Speed1620 Mhz (OC 1680 MHz)1620 Mhz (OC 1710 MHz)
    V-Memory6144 MB GDDR6 (14 Gbps)8192 MB GDDR6 (14 Gbps)
    V-Memory Clock Speed7000 Mhz7000 Mhz
    V-Memory Interface192 bits256 bits
    Memory Bandwidth336 GB/s448 GB/s
    TDP150 to 165 Watts175 to 185 Watts

    Saturday, December 22, 2018, 10:45 [IST]
