Patent Shows PlayStation 5 Controllers Might Read Heart Rate Of Players

A lot of Sony's patents for the Play Station 5 have shown up lately. The next-gen gaming console is expected to see the light of day soon with several upgrades and new functionalities over its predecessor. The latest patent is in regards to the design and technology that can be used for the PS5 controllers.

It appears that the new controllers will have the ability to measure the heart rate and also read the biometric data through the player's hands. The company could use the data to provide feedback to the game. It can describe the emotional state of the user while playing or determine their liking towards a character.

While all this sounds intriguing, the company is yet to make an official announcement on when it is going to launch the next iteration of its gaming console. There's also no confirmation whether the new controllers will be called DualShock 5.

As of now, we only know that the PlayStation 5 controllers will have USB-C charging and a better battery backup. It will also feature haptic feedback to make the gaming experience even more immersive.

Besides, Sony will soon be launching its PlayStation Now subscription service for Indian users this year. The service allows users to stream games on their PS4 and PCs. Since it's a cloud-based service, the players don't need to worry about storing the games on a hard drive.

Although the company is yet to confirm the news, there have been several reports that hint towards the arrival of the service in the Indian market. As for the price, the PlayStation Now subscription is $9.99 (approx Rs. 700) per month and $24.99 (approx Rs. 1,800) for four-months.

For an annual subscription plan, users will have to pay $59.99 (approx Rs. 4,300). The service offers access to more than 800 PS4, PS3, and PS2 games.

