PlayStation Finally Clarifies Debate Around ‘X' Button On Controllers

It would be a nightmare for all those PlayStation players who were calling the "X" button on the DualShock as "EX" their entire life. Yes, you were wrong, I was wrong, and everyone was wrong until now. The PlayStation UK has cleared this confusion and confirmed that the "X" button is called cross instead of "EX". Here are some details.

The debate about the name of the "X" button is not new on social media. However, this is the first time someone from the authority side got involved in the debate and cleared the confusion.

PlayStation UK Twitter post reads, "Triangle. Circle. Cross. Square. If Cross is called X (it's not), then what are you calling Circle?"

If Cross is called X (it's not), then what are you calling Circle?🤔 https://t.co/dvQ19duemW — PlayStation UK (@PlayStationUK) 5 September 2019

Most of the PS players were stunned by the post and also commented on the Twitter post. Some comments are surprising and one has also described the buttons in geometry.

"Because this debate grinds my gears, I'll finish it once and for all:

- Crosses have the same distance between each stick.

- Crosses form a square.

- Exes don't have the same distance between each stick.

- Exes form a rectangle.

Basic geometry," a user commented.

Basic geometry. pic.twitter.com/gz8jCJd3Bn — nєrσ αgєnt crímsσn (@SIECrimson) 5 September 2019

Some also commented that this "X" button is neither "Ex" nor "Cross" it is called "Fork" by posting the picture of a torn-up DualShock controller.

The PlayStation UK Twitter post has received more than 1.3K comments, 616 re-tweets, and 2,788 likes at the time of writing this article. Even in one comment PlayStation UK has mentioned that they have not named it Cross, "Hey we didn't name it Cross we just do what big PlayStation tells us," which means that PlayStation headquarters has confirmed the name itself.

You can all call them whatever you want but we'll go down with this Shape👀 pic.twitter.com/GrIRNRrtEL — PlayStation UK (@PlayStationUK) 5 September 2019

So, if you were also addressing the "X" button as "Ex" then you better know the correct name of the button. However, it doesn't matter what you people are going to call it, as you would still get the same output.

