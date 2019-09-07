Just In
- 18 min ago Realme XT To Be Available For Sale Via Flipkart Soon
-
- 1 hr ago Amazon Food Delivery Service Set To Launch In India; Will Compete With Swiggy And Zomato
- 1 hr ago YouTube's New Play Button For Elite Creators Is Here: The Red Diamond Creator Award
- 1 hr ago Huawei FreeBuds 3: True Airpod Killer?
Don't Miss
- Movies War: Vaani Kapoor Was Severely Injured While Rehearsing For ‘Ghungroo’; Sustained Several Cuts
- Finance New Motor Vehicle Act: Around 5,000 Challans Issued Per Day By Delhi Police Since 1 Sept
- News Pakistan denies President Kovind permission to enter airspace
- Automobiles MG Hector Bookings To Reopen From October: Company To Increase Production Soon
- Lifestyle Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Latest Photoshoot Outfits Are Synonymous With Her Blossoming Global Career
- Sports India vs South Africa 2019: Five players who can be India's game changers in T20 series
- Education EPFO Assistant Result 2019: Check Result Link And Main Exam Pattern
- Travel Cycling for beginners: The basics any beginner cyclists should know
Sony PlayStation 4 Price Slashed In India - Now Available At Rs 29,990
Sony has done a great business in the last couple of years when it comes to gaming consoles. The PlayStation 4 is the current flagship console from the company, and now Sony India has announced a price drop for the units. According to a report, the 1TB PS4 is now up for sale at Rs 29,990 in India. The company has slashed the price by 11 per cent, earlier the console was available for Rs 33,650.
The 1TB PS4 with the new pricing is called Mega Pack and it comes bundled with the following game titles.
- 2018 God of War
- Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
- Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition
PlayStation 4 Mega Pack 1TB Availability
The new 1TB PS4 will be up for sale by the mid of September in India, Sony India told Gadgets 360. Besides, it will also come with three months of free PlayStation Plus membership.
The Mako Rector was the first site to highlight the price slash information on PS4 in India. According to the report, the new units of PS4 Mega Pack will be up for sale via Amazon, Flipkart as well as on offline stores like Croma, Reliance Digital, and others. Currently, the company is selling the PS4 1TB bundled with Red Dead Redemption II on Amazon India for Rs. 31,990.
However, if you are planning to jump for a top-end model then the PS4 Pro is still at the same price of Rs 38,710. But there might be a possibility that Sony India will give some offers in the coming months because the festive season is just around the corner. We can expect some discounts on PS4 Slim and PS4 games as well.
-
29,990
-
36,990
-
79,999
-
27,999
-
39,990
-
48,999
-
71,990
-
49,999
-
49,000
-
86,000
-
17,990
-
13,788
-
16,999
-
32,999
-
12,988
-
9,999
-
13,990
-
5,999
-
19,990
-
11,070
-
7,070
-
8,655
-
1,435
-
11,080
-
52,990
-
15,790
-
61,990
-
21,790
-
15,000
-
30,190