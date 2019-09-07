Sony PlayStation 4 Price Slashed In India - Now Available At Rs 29,990 News oi-Karan Sharma

Sony has done a great business in the last couple of years when it comes to gaming consoles. The PlayStation 4 is the current flagship console from the company, and now Sony India has announced a price drop for the units. According to a report, the 1TB PS4 is now up for sale at Rs 29,990 in India. The company has slashed the price by 11 per cent, earlier the console was available for Rs 33,650.

The 1TB PS4 with the new pricing is called Mega Pack and it comes bundled with the following game titles.

2018 God of War

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition

PlayStation 4 Mega Pack 1TB Availability

The new 1TB PS4 will be up for sale by the mid of September in India, Sony India told Gadgets 360. Besides, it will also come with three months of free PlayStation Plus membership.

The Mako Rector was the first site to highlight the price slash information on PS4 in India. According to the report, the new units of PS4 Mega Pack will be up for sale via Amazon, Flipkart as well as on offline stores like Croma, Reliance Digital, and others. Currently, the company is selling the PS4 1TB bundled with Red Dead Redemption II on Amazon India for Rs. 31,990.

However, if you are planning to jump for a top-end model then the PS4 Pro is still at the same price of Rs 38,710. But there might be a possibility that Sony India will give some offers in the coming months because the festive season is just around the corner. We can expect some discounts on PS4 Slim and PS4 games as well.

Best Mobiles in India