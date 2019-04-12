Sony Summer Promotion: Grab PS4, games and more at amazing discounts News oi-Karan Sharma Sony is offering amazing discounts and deals on its PS4 and wide range of games under Sony Summer Promotion. All you need to know.

If you are planning to purchase a PS4 anytime soon then this is the best time to grab one as the price of the console dropped in India from this week. Moreover, you can also grab PS4 games, controllers, and PlayStation VR at discounted rates. Gadgets 360 reported the news first and confirmed that these discounts are under Sony summer promotion which is all set to start from April 12 and will end on June 15.

Under the sale, the PS4 is listed for Rs 23,580 and it will also pack Gran Turismo Sport, Uncharted 4, and Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition. Moreover, buyers will also get PS plus subscription for three months which will allow users to save game in the cloud and also get access to multiplayer.

However, Sony hasn't announced any details about the offers, but it seems that the PS4 1TB will also witness a price drop. The PS4 Pro price is expected to be the same. According to the report, games like God of War and Spider-Man will be up for grabs at Rs 1,999 and Rs 2,499 respectively. It has been expected that the offer will take place on Flipkart, Amazon India, and Local game stores from April 11 till April 12.

It very interesting to see that Sony is aggressively approaching to Indian gaming market and providing offers and discounts on consoles and games.

Currently the PS4 Pro in India for Rs 38,710with warranty, you can also grab the console without warranty from the grey market at Rs 34,000. It has been expected that the PS4 Pro will also see a price cut soon as Europe gets one, and for Sony, India comes under the European region. At the time of launch, the price was not that high, but after the hike in customs duty from 10 per cent to 20 the price of the PS4 Pro went high.