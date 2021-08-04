Pokémon Go Ultra Unlock Part Three Is Sword And Shield: Bonuses And Rewards To Expect News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Pokémon Go Fest 2021 was conducted recently and was a gateway for further missions. The Fest included a total of 24 global challenges and allowed trainers to access three parts of the Ultra Unlock bonus. Surprisingly, the Pokémon Go Ultra Unlock Part Three turned out to be Sword and Sheild. Like always, the Pokémon Go Fest brought in several Ultra Unlock bonuses that are explained here.

Pokémon Go Ultra Bonus Unlock Part Three

If you're a pro Pokémon Go player, you already know everything about the Pokémon Go Ultra Unlock bonuses. If you're new to the gaming specter, then you should know that Ultra Unlock bonuses were rewarded to players when a challenge is completed. Moreover, every eight challenges completed by gamers would get them an additional Ultra Unlock event week for a total of three events.

The recently held Pokémon Go Fest 2021 went on for two days, and day one of the fest required trainers to complete over 30 global challenges tied to the Rotating Habitats. Here, the first two Ultra Unlocks were about Time with the newly introduced Shiny Dialga, as well as Space, with the debut of Shiny Palkia.

Pokémon Go fans speculated the third and final Ultra Unlock would be either Arceus or Hoopa. However, game developer Niantic surprised gamers by introducing Sword and Sheild. Skipping Arceus and Hoopa surely comes as a shocker to many, especially as it's just ahead of the Gen VII's release.

What do Skwovet, Wooloo, Falinks, Zacian, and Zamazenta have in common?



They were all originally discovered in the Galar region and will soon be making their Pokémon GO debuts during the Ultra Unlock Part 3: Sword and Shield event!https://t.co/k5EPs0pOMQ pic.twitter.com/01E54hnidV — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) August 3, 2021

Pokémon Go Ultra Unlock Part Three: Sword And Sheild

Simply put, the Pokémon Go Ultra Unlock event theme is Sword and Sheild. The Pokémon Go Sword and Sheild event will begin on August 20 and run till August 31, which will be split into two week-long events.

Gamers will now face Pokémon from the Galar region. The mascots of Pokémon Go Sword and Sheild, Zacian and Zamazenta, will be part of the next event as well. That's not all. The next Pokémon Go event will also see the debut of several Galarian Pokémon for gamers to collect. One can even expect to see several Shiny forms from the Galarian Regional Variants.

