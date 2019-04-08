Prince Harry proposes Fortnite ban to prevent gaming addiction News oi-Karan Sharma Prince Harry suggests that it's better not to allow children to play Fortnite to avoid game addiction. All you need to know.

Prince Harry, who is a member of the British royal family has said in a statement that children should not be permitted to play Fortnite. The Duke of Sussex, reportedly talked about the effects of social media, games, and the virtual world on children while he was on a visit to the West London part of YMCA.

According to the Daily Express report, Prince Harry said that social media is much more addictive than drugs and alcohol and that parents should keep their kids away from getting addicted to social media and games such as Fortnite.

He asked: "Where is the benefit of having it in your household?" he also added that people should push their children to take part in outdoor activity rather than getting too much involved in the virtual world.

"It's created to an addict, an addiction to keep you in front of a computer for as long as possible. It's so irresponsible," Prince Harry told Daily Express.

Fortnite is reported as a big problem in the United States too. There are many cases of Fortnite addiction in the country which should have to be taken into consideration.

Speaking of Fortnite, PUBG Mobile is also very famous for its cases of addiction. The game has been banned in China for children under the age of 13. In India, the game was also banned in some primary schools and in the state of Gujarat. The Ahmedabad Police have also arrested a few players while playing the online game.

However, the ban was later lifted and PUBG India team has also assured proper measures to make the game more healthy for Indian Players.