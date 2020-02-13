Prince Of Persia Is Back With Daggers Of Time, Available Only In VR Escape Room News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Ubisoft is finally bringing back Prince of Persia. Technically, it's not the next version of the game, which most gamers have been eagerly waiting for. The new Prince of Persia: Dagger of Time is designed specifically for a VR escape room. This essentially doesn't make it a game in the series, but more like a standalone one.

Prince Of Persia: Daggers Of Time

It's been a while since Ubisoft released the next level of the Prince of Persia game for PCs and gaming consoles. The new Dagger of Time features an Arabian Nights theme for the setting. A team of two, three or four players can play the game together. The ultimate objective of the game is to reach the Hourglass Chamber in the mysterious Fortress of Time.

The same Fortress was last seen in the 2004 version Prince of Persia: Warrior Within. As expected, the game's objective is set by the Empress of Time Kaileena. Just like the other games, the players will need to face off and fight against an evil Magi. An army of sand monsters, mechanical weapons, and high walls will be part of the challenges the players will need to face.

The new game is developed by Ubisoft Düsseldorf, the same studio behind the Beyond Medusa's Gate and Escape the Lost Pyramid Assassin's Creed VR room escape games. Just like most of the Prince of Persia games, the new Daggers of Time will also pack the ability to pause, rewind, and fast-forward time.

When, Where To Play

This isn't the first time Ubisoft is rolling out a game dedicated to VR escape rooms. Earlier, the gaming company rolled out two other such games, both of which were part of the Assassin's Creed. Again, these were standalone games and weren't part of the series. The Prince of Persia adds to the list now.

"Prince of Persia: The Dagger of Time, opening worldwide this spring, gives teams of up to four players the chance to work together to solve puzzles and use the titular artifact's powers to stop, rewind, or fast-forward time," Ubisoft's blog post says. We can expect the game in a couple of months. In India, the game is accessible in Mumbai alone for now. More locations are expected in the coming days.

