Kingston HyperX QuadCast Gaming Microphone Review: Takes Streaming To Next Level

HyperX QuadCast: Hardware Specifications

Power consumption: 5V 125mA

Sample/bit rate: 48kHz/16-bit

Element: Electret condenser microphone

Condenser type: Three 14mm condensers

Polar patterns: Stereo, Omnidirectional, Cardioid, Bidirectional

Frequency response: 20Hz-20kHz

Sensitivity: -36dB (1V/Pa at 1kHz)

Cable length: 3m

Weight: Microphone: 254g

Shock mount and stand: 364g

Total with USB cable: 710g

HyperX QuadCast: Headphone Output

Impedance: 32 Ω

Frequency response: 20Hz - 20kHz

Maximum power output: 7mW

THD: ≤ 0.05% (1kHz/0dBFS)

SNR: ≥ 90dB (1kHZ, RL=∞)

How Is The Design And Build Quality Of The HyperX QuadCast?

The Kingston HyperX QuadCast Gaming Microphone is available in a single color in black and red accents, which give it a raging look. The external chassis is made using aluminum, which gives a premium look to the microphone and the honeycomb-like pattern will also increase the overall aesthetics of the product.

The design of the product is aesthetically pleasing and should go well with most of the gaming setups and one can easily show this microphone while streaming and it will increase the value of your gaming setup for sure.

The top portion of the microphone has a capacitive mute button and it is very accurate in registering touch input. However, we felt that the company should have included a physical button with an LED light to indicate the condition of the microphone.

We also liked the fact that the microphone lights up in red color when it is on and the LED will be turned off when the mic is off. This will give a clear indication of the real-time condition of the microphone.

The Kingston HyperX QuadCast Gaming Microphone uses an electret condenser design, which is manufactured by aligning magnetic domains on a piece of iron. The built-in internal pop-filter makes sure that the unnecessary noise gets canceled.

I/O: HyperX Quadcast Has Multiple Of Them

The Kingston HyperX QuadCast Gaming Microphone comes with a USB port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The USB port can be plugged into a computer or gaming console, as this product also works on Windows, macOS, and PS4 platforms.

Instead of a mini USB port, the company should have included a USB Type-C port, which would have made this device future-proof. However, the USB cable that comes in the retail package is of very high-quality with the braided finish and offers a 1.5-meter length.

Four Polar Patterns

Out of the box, the Kingston HyperX QuadCast Gaming Microphone offers four polar patterns. In simpler words, it offers four different modes which can be used to record audio at a various scenario.

This gaming microphone supports four different types of audio recordings, such as cardioid, bidirectional, stereo, and omnidirectional. These modes will be useful in a different scenario and here is how they work.

Cardioid

This setting will be useful if the microphone is used by a single person, as a cardioid mic can capture the sound coming from the front of the microphone with rich detailing with a uniform response over the sound for almost 180 degrees. If you are a streamer, then this is the mode to use just to capture audio directly from you.

Bidirectional

This mode on the Kingston HyperX QuadCast Gaming Microphone will be useful for taking interviews, as it can clear audio from two directions. I was recently speaking with someone regarding a product and I used the microphone to record the conversation by setting it to Bidirectional mode and I was totally satisfied with the audio quality.

Stereo

The stereo mode will be capable of recording left and right audio images using multiple microphones, which creates an immersive sound experience. Most of the music that we listen to is stereo sound, and it works well when the recording is done using two physical microphones, and the omnidirectional does the same.

Omnidirectional

In the Omnidirectional mode, the microphone will be able to record audio from all angles (360), and this will be useful to record when an instrument is being played at a concert or a music jam. This will be also useful for streamers who likes to give a sense of their surrounding to the user besides their voice.

How HyperX Lets You Control Voice Gain

Most of the streamers stream from their house when there will be background noise that might irritate the audience. To reduce the background noise, the Kingston HyperX QuadCast Gaming Microphone comes with a gain knob, which can be used to adjust the gain.

Increasing the gain will capture the surrounding audio, which will be useful when you want to capture your voice in a silent environment and you don't want to speak loudly. Similarly, the gain can be decreased while recording in a crowded environment like a gaming exhibition, where there will be a lot of background noise.

Sound Quality: HyperX Did Meet The Expectations

I gave background voice to some videos and streamed some games using the HyperX QuadCast Gaming Microphone and I was thoroughly impressed with the overall sound quality offered by the microphones.

I mostly used the cardioid setting to capture audio and the gain control knob came to my rescue when I wanted to increase or decrease the background sound due to some unavoidable circumstances.

Similarly, I used this microphone with various sound recording software such as Windows 10's built-in voice recorder and Audacity, which is open-source software that can be used to edit audio files and lets you directly record live audio. I streamed a game using OBS software, which is also an open-source tool.

I didn't notice any major difference between the sound when I was using the microphone with different software unless I tweaked the settings. One of the limitations of this microphone is the fact that it still uses USB Interface, which can only send a maximum of 16bit or an audio up to 48KHz. Depending on the software, one can tweak the sound at both pre and post-recording.

Verdict: HyperX QuadCast Does Suit Serious Game Streamers

