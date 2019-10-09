ENGLISH

    macOS Catalina Now Available For Macs Newer Than 2012 Model

    By
    |

    macOS Catalina -- the latest computer OS from Apple is finally available for download on select Macintosh devices. Visually this version looks similar to the macOS Mohave. However, the company has made several under the hood changes and also added new features.

    macOS Catalina Now Available For Macs Newer Than 2012 Model

     

    The update weighs around 8GB, so make sure that the device is connected to high-speed internet for an uninterrupted update process. Here are some of the new features to checkout on macOS Catalina.

    Apple Arcade Now Available For Mac

    At WWDC 2019, Apple announced a new service called the Apple Arcade, where users can play 100s of games with a monthly subscription charge of Rs. 99. The service is now live on iOS, iPadOS, and macOS Catalina. Apple Arcade offers exclusive titles with no ads or any other interruptions.

    Apps like Apple Music, Apple Podcast, and Apple TV are also available on the macOS Catalina. Just like Apple Arcade, one has to have a monthly subscription to enjoy these services.

    Sidecar: Add A Secondary Display

    macOS Cataline by default supports Sidecar, where one can use an iPad as a secondary display for the mac. Do note that, this feature is not available on all Macs. And one needs to have an iPad with iPadOS to get this feature. This feature will be useful for those who want to make sketches using third-party softwares like Photoshop, Illustrator, and ZBrush that support touch input via the Apple Pencil.

    Accessibility: Features For Specially Enabled People

    macOS Catalina now supports a lot of features that help people with disabilities. The computer can now be controlled with just voice commands and the company has also improved Siri's speech recognition to improve speech to text feature and voice text editing.

    Screen Time: Monitor Your Activity

    Just like iOS13, macOS Catalina does support Screen Time, where it showcases the time spent on the system in an infographic way letting users control their computer time.

    apple macos news computers
    Wednesday, October 9, 2019, 10:43 [IST]
