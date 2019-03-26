Everything you need to know about Apple special event: From fancy titanium credit card to Apple TV+

Apple News Plus

Apple News Plus is a subscription-based news aggregation app, which costs $9.9 per month for the entire family. In the first phase, the Apple News Plus app will be available for iPhone, iPad, and Mac for the residents of USA and Canada. The Apple News Plus is already available for the eligible customers.

The Apple News Plus comes with a new UI, which dynamically changes the home screen of the app with "Live cover presentation." The app gives access to more than 300 premium journals, which in total costs $800 if you subscribe to every one of them. As of now, there is no information on the launch/availability of the Apple News Plus in India.

Apple Card

Apple Card is a new generation credit card from Apple, which is tailor-made by Apple in collaboration with Goldman Sachs. Apple offers up to 3% cash back when you purchase something on the Apple ecosystem and offers up to 2% of cash back if you pay using Apple Card on Apple Pay.

The company has also launched a new state of the art physical credit card, which comes with your name, Apple Logo and a chip. This card is carved out of a single piece of titanium, and the card does not display your credit card number, CVV, or even the expiry date. Apple Card will be available from summer 2019. Apple also claims that the Apple Card does not charge late fees and offers the lowest interest rates compared to the competition.

Apple Arcade

The iOS ecosystem has more than 30,000 high-quality games, and Apple is taking it one step ahead with the Apple Arcade programme. Apple Arcade will be available exclusively for iOS devices, where users can play games that are tailor-made for the iPhones and iPads.

A user has to pay a monthly fee to access 100+ exclusive games, that will be available only in the Arcade space. Do note that, these games will not be available in other platforms. Every week, developers will add newer titles with the new and improved gaming experience, and these games also support offline play. As of now, there is no information on the pricing of the Apple Arcade.

Apple TV

Apple has announced an all-new Apple TV app, which segregates content from the cable company, streaming services like Amazon Prime Videos, and iTunes. The new Apple TV offers an intuitive user interface, and it smartly recognizes your watching pattern using machine learning to suggest the best shows and movies that you will enjoy.

The all-new Apple TV app will be available on Fire Stick, Samsung smart television, LG smart television, Roku, Apple TV, and for Macs for free of cost in 100+ countries.

Apple TV Plus

Apple TV Plus is a new streaming service from Apple, where the company has collaborated with star directors and actors to bring in the best and exclusive content to Apple TV Plus users.

Apple TV Plus is similar to Netflix, where users have to pay monthly charges to enjoy the content on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV. Steven Spielberg will direct a new Sci-fi series for the Apple TV, and Steve Carell with Jennifer Aniston has their own morning coffee show.