Apple WWDC 2019: From All New iPadOS To Apple's Own XDR Display With 6K Resolution

At WWDC 2019, Apple made a lot of software related announcements, and the company also unveiled the much-hyped Apple Mac Pro, the most powerful Mac from Apple. Here is everything that the company announced at the annual Apple WWDC 2019, and our take on some of the new features available for iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS, and more.

iOS 13

The iOS 13 is the latest OS from Apple, which is available for iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and the iPhone XS Plus. The new iOS will help to reduce the app file size while downloading and updating them, by making them up to 60% less in file size compared to iOS 12, which consumes less data and the apps will also launch quickly on iOS 13.

The iOS 13 finally supports the much required dark mode, which will help to improve the battery life on the iPhones. Similarly, it also offers a new Photos app, which automatically synchronizes the photos based on day, month, and year. Along with these major features, the company has also announced new improvements and features in Safari, Apple Maps, and Apple Home Kit.

watchOS 6

watchOS 6 finally gets support for the app store, where the users with Apple Watch LTE can software update, download their new apps without depending on an iPhone or Mac. Apple watch also gets more health-centric features for women and those who work out.

iPadOS

iPadOS is the new operating system for iPads, and the OS is derived from iOS 13 with support for light and dark mode. Similarly, the iPadOS now supports an all-new files app, with support for an external USB drive and one can also attach a mouse to an iPad for an easy workflow.

iPadOS also supports multi-window feature, where a user can now use up to 2 windows at the same time by adjusting the size, like a mac. The Safari browser on the iPadOS can now render websites in full desktop mode, to enhance the web browsing experience on an iPad.

tvOS

tvOS now comes with a new home layout, which dynamically showcases the preview of the trending show in the background without disturbing the overall UI. tvOS now supports gaming controller like the Xbox One S controller and Sony Play Station Dual Shock controller, which can be used to play games on the tvOS platform.

macOS Catalina

The macOS Catalina is the lastest macOS from Apple, which will be available for an array of MacBooks, iMacs, and Macs. Apple finally kills the iTunes, and the macOS Catalina ships with three apps such as Apple Music, Apple Podcast, and Apple TV. With the macOS Catalina, one can also use an iPad as a secondary display, with the new feature called SideCar.

macOS Catalina also comes with a new and improved Find My Mac option, which can be used to find your MacBook, even if the device is turned off or not connected to an internet service, by using Apple devices that are nearby. macOS Catalina now supports Project Catalyst, which is a new option on Xcode, which helps the developers to create a game/app from already existing iPad code with a single click of a button.

Apple Mac Pro

The Apple Mac Pro comes with a new design with top of the line specifications. According to Apple, the full-blown version of the Apple Mac Pro is fitted with a 28 core Intel Xenon server grade CPU, up to 4 AMD Vega II GPU, which can reproduce up to 58 teraflops of graphics performance, 1.5 TB of RAM, and more. The top of the line Apple Mac Pro is expected to cost around $40,000, and the machine is fitted with a massive 1400 watt PSU.

The entry-level Mac Pro comes with 8 core Intel Xenon processor, 32 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD storage, AMD RX580 GPU, and costs $5999.

Apple Pro XDR Display

ALong with the Apple Mac Pro, the company has also unveiled the Apple Pro XDR display, which is a flagship 6K (6016 x 3384) resolution screen with next-gen Xtreme Dynamic Range and up to 1600 nits of peak brightness. The display also offers a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, where the stand-alone costs $1000. The standard variant of the Apple Pro XDR Display costs $4,999 and the special nano-textured display costs $5,999. Both the Apple Mac Pro and the Apple Pro XDR Display will be available for sale from Fall 2019.

What do we think about WWDC 2019?

Apple almost announced everything that we expected to announce, and the Apple Mac Pro is an exception. We really liked some of the features like dark mode and the dedicated OS from iPad, that is the iPadOS.

The beta version for iOS 13, macOS Catalina, and tvOS, watchOS 6 are finally available for download from Apple official website. We do not recommend to install these software on your primary devices, as they are most likely to come with some bugs and errors.