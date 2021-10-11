PUBG 2: A PUBG Sequel Likely Expected To Arrive In 2022 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

PUBG aka PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is highly popular in the battle royale game segment. Initially, the game earned popularity among advanced PC gamers and consolers. Later, it gained traction among mobile gamers as well. However, PUBG was banned in India in 2020 and the developers came up with the Indian edition of the game dubbed Battlegrounds Mobile India, which also became popular in no time.

Now, it is speculated that they are prepping the upcoming BR title PUBG New State, which will feature advanced weaponry and modern settings. While PUBG is still available for gamers in many countries, reports hint that Krafton is working on the next-generation game.

PUBG 2 Release Details

As per the tipster PlayerIGN, Krafton Amsterdam is likely hiring a technical art director and a technical animator for its unannounced project, which is based on Epic Games' Unreal Engine 5. The tipster also identified some details pertaining to the PUBG sequel. Going by a repor by Alt Char, the alleged PUBG 2 is tipped to be a separate game and not an update to the existing title.

Furthermore, it has been cited that Krafton hosting holding an internal meeting to upgrade PUBG to Unreal Engine 5. Also, it is tipped that the company could be looking to hire someone to work with the Game Director, Art Director, and producer. The tipster has taken to Twitter to refer that the project under development could be named X1.

While the tipster has obtained the key details of the PUBG sequel, there is no official confirmation to say that Krafton is working on the next-generation battle royale game. If th reports are anything to go by, it could be an engine update similar to Overwatch 2. Given that it will be an upgrade, players can experience better graphics and new elements on PUBG 2.

It is tipped that this update will be available for PC and game consoles first. Also, it is expected to be rolled out in 2022. While the PUBG 2 details are not confirmed, Krafton is all seto to rollout the PUBG: New State, which is a version that will bring parachute players into a 8 x 8 map named Troi. Set in 2051, this game will have more destructible environments and futuristic vehicles.

